See How These Medieval Artists Explored the Many Meanings of Love and Desire in a New Exhibition at the Met Cloisters

For anyone who’s wondered about Aristotle’s sex life, saintly gender identity or medieval spanking, the Met Cloisters’ newest exhibition may hold some answers—or at least some artistic interpretations. Visitors to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s medieval branch in New York City can see “Spectrum of Desire: Love, Sex and Gender in the Middle Ages” through March 29.

Featuring more than 50 works from the 13th to 15th centuries, the exhibition examines themes of gender and sexuality that lie beneath the surface of art that was often created for religious reasons.

“Desire in the Middle Ages was multifaceted,” says the Met in a statement. “It could be courtly or carnal, sacred or subversive, and expressed as a kind of longing, suffering or joy.”

All from Western Europe, the pieces in the show include jewelry, paintings, stained glass, illuminated manuscripts, textiles and sculptures. Melanie Holcomb, a medieval art curator at the Met, and Nancy Thebaut, an art historian at the University of Oxford, curated the exhibition.

Quick fact: What is an illuminated manuscript? An illuminated manuscript is a handwritten text decorated with gold, silver or brightly colored illustrations.

Holcomb tells the New York Times’ Laurel Graeber that medieval artists, though limited by restrictive religious laws, grappled with sex and gender in complex ways.

“People have, ultimately, quite a narrow understanding of the medieval world,” she adds.

In fact, the curators argue that artists often used religious works to explore ideas about gender or sexuality. For instance, one manuscript features an image of Christ’s wound after crucifixion, but it’s also designed to resemble a womb. Meanwhile, in a 15th-century panel, artist Giovanni di Paolo depicts St. Catherine of Siena with surprising “physicality,” per the New York Times.

“The vocabulary of earthly relationships, of sex, of the erotic, frequently appears in highly devotional images and in really powerful ways,” Thebaut tells the New York Times.

When organizing the exhibition, Holcomb and Thebaut consulted academics, clergy members and community leaders. In the exhibition and the book that accompanies it, they emphasize that medieval art often features blurred lines between the masculine and the feminine, and between the sexual and the spiritual.

In the book’s description, the authors write that they aimed to “encourage readers to reflect on the ways that sex, gender and relationships structured medieval lives and identities, but also prompt contemplation of how such attitudes affect our understanding of these subjects in the present day.”

The exhibition also holds a mirror up to current perceptions of these themes. “The range of medieval depictions of desire will make many people question how much has really changed between then and now,” writes the Financial Times’ Marion Turner. “Medieval lovers were far from repressed or vanilla in their tastes.”

“Spectrum of Desire: Love, Sex and Gender in the Middle Ages” is on view at the Met Cloisters in New York City through March 29, 2026.