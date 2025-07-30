Cool Finds See a Stunningly Well-Preserved, 4,000-Year-Old Handprint Left Behind by an Ancient Egyptian Potter The find “takes you directly to the moment when the object was made,” says curator Helen Strudwick Aurora Martínez - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Some 4,000 years ago, an ancient Egyptian potter left their handprint on the bottom of a “soul house,” a model clay building likely created to hold offerings in a burial or offer shelter to the souls of the dead.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum spotted this unusual imprint while preparing for the upcoming exhibition “Made in Ancient Egypt.” The discovery sheds light not just on Egyptian funerary practices but also on the craftspeople whose hands shaped ancient pottery.

The handprint “was left by the maker, who touched it before the clay dried,” says curator Helen Strudwick in a statement. “I have never seen such a complete handprint on an Egyptian object before. You can just imagine the person who made this, picking it up to move it out of the workshop to dry before firing. This takes you directly to the moment when the object was made.”

Popular during Egypt’s Middle Kingdom period, which spanned roughly 2030 to 1650 B.C.E., soul houses were small dwellings that often featured an open courtyard designed to hold sculpted food offerings like bread, lettuce and ox heads. As Egyptologist Nicky Nielsen wrote for Atlas Obscura in 2023, the living placed these models atop the graves of their loved ones, imbuing the soul houses “with magic” and creating a way for clay “food offerings [to] pass between the worlds of the living and the worlds of the dead.”

Soul houses may have represented a cheap alternative for individuals who couldn’t afford elaborate tomb chapels, Strudwick tells the Art Newspaper’s Alexander Morrison. “There’s also a connection to the idea of the dead being able to return to their homes,” the curator adds.

Did you know? The ancient Egyptian afterlife Ancient Egyptians believed that the dead had to embark on a lengthy journey to reach the afterlife. At the end of this voyage, the deceased’s heart was weighed against a feather that symbolized truth and order.

If the person had led a virtuous life, their heart would be lighter than the feather. If they failed the test, their heart would be fed to a creature named Ammit, meaning “the devourer.”

The soul house in question is a two-level model supported by pillars and winding staircases. Staff at the Fitzwilliam conducted “extensive examinations” of the structure, concluding that its maker built a framework out of wooden sticks, then covered it in wet clay, pinching the material to form the two staircases, according to the statement. The wood later burned away during firing, leaving the hollow spaces visible today.

The soul house, which dates to around 2055 to 1650 B.C.E., was originally excavated at Deir Rifa, a series of ancient Egyptian cemeteries north of Luxor, on the west bank of the Nile, the Art Newspaper reports. Similar examples are housed in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the British Museum and the Manchester Museum.

The newly identified handprint captures where the artisan’s fingers and palm rested. Despite its level of detail, the print offers few clues to the identity of its owner. “It is quite small—about the same size as my own hand,” Strudwick tells Agence France-Presse. “If this is a man’s handprint, it’s possible that—given the scale of it—he was a younger person, or it may be that a more junior person in the workshop was responsible for moving these objects out to dry.”

The find was a fortunate accident. “People often don’t look at the undersides of objects, so the handprint was not something we had ever noticed until it was pointed out by our most senior conservator, Julie Dawson,” Strudwick tells the Art Newspaper. Next, the team plans to examine another soul house in the museum’s collections to see if the model holds similar hidden traces.

Ceramics were ubiquitous in ancient Egypt, but the lives of the potters who created them are not well documented, partly because of the low social value associated with their craft.

“The lives and histories of Egyptian rulers have received a great deal of attention, but the makers of the artifacts themselves are often overlooked,” the Fitzwilliam notes in the statement. By showcasing unfinished objects, receipts and delivery notes, and tomb illustrations, the “Made in Ancient Egypt” exhibition will offer a rare glimpse into how craftspeople shaped Egypt’s iconic material culture.

“Made in Ancient Egypt” will be on view at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, England, from October 3, 2025, through April 12, 2026.