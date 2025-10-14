See 15 Wondrous Winning Images From the 2025 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards The eye-catching wildlife photos highlight both the beauty and the harsh realities of nature Marta Hill - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

From the minutiae of a mustard seed-sized springtail, to glowing rims of carnivorous plants and expansive drone photographs of Russian swamps, this year’s winners of the Wildlife Photographer of Year contest highlight the immense diversity in the natural world. Some photos took more than a decade to perfect, while others took just a few seconds, but each photographer captured a striking image that caught the attention of the judges.

The prestigious annual competition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London, received a record 60,636 entries from 113 countries and territories this year. Photographs were judged anonymously by an international panel of experts who considered their originality, technical excellence and creativity.

Highlighting the realities of nature—including habitat destruction and predation—has been central to the contest’s conservation mission. Since the competition began in 1965, it has rewarded images that reveal the awe-inspiring beauty of animals and those that bring to light threats to wildlife through photojournalism.

“Now in its 61st year, we are thrilled to continue Wildlife Photographer of the Year as a powerful platform for visual storytelling, showing the diversity, beauty and complexity of the natural world and humanity’s relationship to it,” says Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum, in a statement.

The 19 category winners, as well as the full 100 images selected for a larger contest portfolio, will go on display in an exhibition at the Natural History Museum beginning October 17. For the first time, the exhibition will also feature a Biodiversity Intactness Index—a metric created by the museum to measure how much natural biodiversity remains in some of the photographed regions.

“This year’s exhibition will be our best combination of great artistry and groundbreaking science yet, helping visitors to become inspired to be advocates for our planet,” Gurr adds.

Below, see a selection of the winning photographs, showcasing wildlife from many corners of the world.

Ghost Town Visitor by Wim van den Heever

This eerie portrait of a rare hyena earned photographer Wim van den Heever of South Africa the honor of Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025. The brown hyena is seen standing stoically in front of the remains of a long-abandoned diamond mining town in Namibia.

The brown hyena is the rarest hyena species in the world. These nocturnal mammals live solitary lives. After van den Heever first noticed hyena tracks in this abandoned mining town, he had to use a lot of patience to capture this photo. “It took me ten years to finally get this one single image of a brown hyena, in the most perfect frame imaginable,” he says in a statement.

“How fitting that this photograph was made in a ghost town. You get a prickly feeling just looking at this image, and you know that you’re in this hyena’s realm,” says Kathy Moran, chair of the contest’s jury, in the statement.

The photo, which also won the urban wildlife category, puts an interesting twist on the interpretation of “urban,” Moran adds, seeing as the town was once a human-dominated environment but is now home to wildlife. “Is it still a town? It would seem that way to me—just no longer ours.”

“The image is haunting yet mesmerizing, because the solitary hyena takes center stage as a symbol of resilience amid the decay,” says Akanksha Sood Singh, a jury member, in the statement. “This picture is a multi-layered story of loss, resilience and the natural world’s silent triumph, making it an unforgettable piece of wildlife and conservation photography.”

Cat Amongst the Flamingos by Dennis Stogsdill

Dennis Stogsdill was on a trip to Tanzania in 2020 when he captured this striking image that won the mammal behavior category. A member of Stogsdill’s travel group had never seen a serval, so their guide kept an eye out for one the whole trip, asking other guides to give him a heads up if they spotted one.

“On the third or fourth day, he got a radio call about a serval near Lake Ndutu, and he high-tailed it. He drove like a madman,” Stogsdill tells Smithsonian magazine. “He wanted to deliver for my friend.”

The guide did deliver—just not exactly the wild cat he expected. The wild cat in the photo is a caracal, not a serval. Caracals are extremely rare to see, because they are primarily nocturnal and like to hang out in high grass, making an unobstructed view of the wild cat a photographer’s dream.

Within seconds of the group pulling up to the lake, the caracal started stalking a group of flamingos. Stogsdill only had a few seconds to whip out his camera and set up the shot before the action started.

“Nature’s like this. Sometimes you show up and you wait three hours. Sometimes you wait 15 seconds,” Stogsdill says. “This was one of those things where it was mind-blowing.”

Caracals are known for acrobatically leaping through the air to snatch birds midflight, and this cat did just that. But caracals aren’t known for hunting flamingos, often sticking to small mammals and other birds.

Stogsdill got his start in photography on the streets of New York. But it wasn’t until a trip to Yellowstone National Park that he fell in love with photographing wildlife. Now, he has visited six continents for this pursuit, including more than 20 trips to Africa, his favorite place to photograph.

He was on his way to the airport for another photography trip when he learned he was being honored in this contest, much to his shock and surprise.

“How could it be anything other than shocking knowing that [there were] 60,000-plus entries?” Stogsdill says.

After the Destruction by Andrea Dominizi

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025, Andrea Dominizi, captured a story of habitat loss with a close-up image of a longhorn beetle in Italy’s Lepini Mountains with construction machinery in the background.

Jury member Andy Parkinson says this photo is “filled with as much narrative and importance as it is with detail,” in the statement.

“A compelling, but harrowing photograph, it’s one that encourages the viewer to contemplate the nature of this fraught relationship,” Parkinson adds. “This image, so beautifully and compositionally crafted will, I hope, stimulate conversation, discussion and an acceptance that we must deviate from our current path, because it’s not just our own futures that we’re jeopardizing.”

Longhorn beetles play a key role in ecosystems by tunneling through dead wood, which allows fungi to enter and break down the material.

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest is open to photographers who are 17 years old and younger.

Orphan of the Road by Fernando Faciole

Seen after an evening feed, a giant anteater pup at a rehabilitation facility trails after its caregiver in this year’s Impact Award photograph. The image, which was captured by Brazilian photographer Fernando Faciole, highlights the consequences of road collisions—the pup was orphaned after its mother was killed by a vehicle.

“The anteater depicted in this image symbolizes many endangered animals that require our assistance,” says jury member Hans Cosmas Ngoteya in the statement. “These animals, without the ability to express themselves verbally, rely on us to ensure their protection and care. This image conveys that message effectively.”

The Impact Award was introduced last year to recognize conservation success stories. Caregivers hope the pup will be able to get reintroduced to the wild, after learning survival skills at the rehabilitation center.

Here are some of the other winning images.

Like an Eel out of Water by Shane Gross

Synchronized Fishing by Qingrong Yang

Frolicking Frogs by Quentin Martinez

Mad Hatterpillar by Georgina Steytler

The Feast by Audun Rikardsen

Deadly Allure by Chien Lee

Caught in the Headlights by Simone Baumeister

Survival Purse by Ralph Pace

Vanishing Pond by Sebastian Frölich

Reflected Glory by Luca Lorenz

Taiga Tapestry by Alexey Kharitonov