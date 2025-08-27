New Research Seasonal Waves Could Reach Some of Easter Island’s Massive Moai Statues by 2080, New Study Suggests Researchers warn that rising sea levels could cause flooding that will endanger the historically significant statues, which were created by the Rapa Nui people between roughly 1300 and 1600 C.E. Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

For centuries, Easter Island’s famous moai statues have stood guard over the remote volcanic island in the South Pacific, withstanding sun, wind, rain, lichen and even fire.

But in the coming decades, scientists fear the stone figures might face their biggest challenge yet: rising sea levels caused by climate change. Seasonal waves could reach some of the island’s most iconic moai by the end of the century, according to a new study published in the Journal of Cultural Heritage.

“Unfortunately, from a scientific standpoint, the findings are not surprising,” says lead author Noah Paoa, an earth scientist at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, in a statement. “We know that sea level rise poses a direct threat to coastlines globally. The critical question was not if the site would be impacted, but how soon and how severely.”

Quick fact: How big are Easter Island’s moai statues? The largest statues are nearly 30 feet tall and weigh as much as 80 tons.

Located some 2,200 miles west of mainland Chile, Easter Island—also known as Rapa Nui—is one of the most remote inhabited islands on the planet. The island spans roughly 63 square miles, 28 of which are protected as a national park and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Archaeologists think the first inhabitants arrived on the island sometime between 400 and 800 C.E., though the exact timeline is a subject of debate. The first European to visit was Jacob Roggeveen, a Dutch explorer who reached the island on Easter Sunday in 1722.

The island is home to around 1,000 moai statues, which were created by the Rapa Nui people between roughly 1300 and 1600 C.E. Early European explorers could not fathom how the Rapa Nui managed to construct such massive monoliths, which are made from solidified volcanic ash. Captain James Cook “could hardly conceive how these islanders, wholly unacquainted with any mechanical power, could raise such stupendous figures,” he wrote in 1774.

For the new study, scientists created a high-resolution “digital twin” of a bay located on the southeast coast of the island. Then, they ran a series of simulations to understand how various sea level rise scenarios would affect wave dynamics within the bay.

Their models suggest waves could reach Ahu Tongariki—one of Easter Island’s most iconic and significant cultural landmarks—as soon as 2080, putting the site’s 15 moai at risk of flooding. Ahu Tongariki is a large ceremonial platform that’s home to some of the most visited moai on the island.

Beyond the moai of Ahu Tongariki, dozens of other cultural assets in the area are also at risk of being inundated by waves, from dwellings and petroglyphs to burial sites and rock gardens.

“For the community, these sites are an essential part of reaffirming identity and support the revitalization of traditions,” Paoa says in the statement. “Economically, they are the backbone of the island’s tourism industry.”

Failure to manage these risks, he warns, could ultimately jeopardize the island’s UNESCO World Heritage status.

Now that researchers have a better understanding of the threat posed by rising seas, they say they can use that information to help protect Easter Island. Moving forward, Paoa and his colleagues hope to work together with local partners to help safeguard the island’s cultural assets.

“Sea level rise is real,” Paoa tells the Associated Press’ Annika Hammerschlag. “It’s not a distant threat. … It’s best to look ahead and be proactive.”