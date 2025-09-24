Scientists Weigh the Risks of ‘Mirror Life,’ Synthetic Molecules With a Reverse Version of Life’s Building Blocks Though mirror biology might lead to improved drugs and other innovations, scientists have warned against potentially devastating consequences of this research Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Scientists have been voicing concerns over the creation of “mirror life”—synthetic organisms made from molecules that are the reverse version of those used in nature—for some time. In December 2024, an interdisciplinary group of 38 scientists penned a warning article in the journal Science, arguing that mirror life would pose a great risk to ecosystems and human health.

Life on Earth depends on building blocks that are “chiral,” which means they are oriented either left or right. DNA, for example, is made from right-handed nucleotides, twisting only in one direction. Proteins are built with left-handed amino acids. But in mirror life, it would all be reversed: The nucleotides that form DNA would be left-handed, and there would be right-handed amino acids in proteins. These molecules wouldn’t behave the same way that natural molecules do—and that’s why scientists say they could get out of control.

Last week, a group of leading experts in synthetic biology and microbiology gathered in Manchester, England, for an international conference: Engineering and Safeguarding Synthetic Life 2025. There, they debated the risks and benefits of creating mirror life. Later this month, the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine will host a similar workshop regarding mirror biology.

Fun fact: Mirror-image biology French chemist Louis Pasteur first proposed the idea of mirror-image life in the 19th century. He also was the first to discover chirality in life’s molecules.

“Pretty much everybody agrees” that mirror life would be “a bad thing,” says John Glass, a synthetic biologist at the J. Craig Venter Institute, to Mark Peplow at Nature. While creating mirror life forms is still decades away, scientists are discussing it now, because they hope to reach a consensus on limits and guidelines to mirror life research.

In some ways, mirror life could potentially be helpful. If used in new medical drugs, the reversed molecules could prove more difficult for our bodies’ enzymes to break down, giving these future drugs a potential advantage over the drugs of today, as Molly Glick writes for Nautilus. Beyond pushing drug discovery forward, mirror-image research could create enzymes that might degrade plastics, writes Ting Zhu, a molecular biologist at China’s Westlake University working to build a mirror-image ribosome, in a commentary for Nature.

But even these organisms could be potentially harmful. “It is not just mirror-image life that we need to be concerned about,” Zhu writes. “Mirror-image molecules that turn out to be toxic or pathogenic, or so useful that they become pollutants, could be hazardous too.” These molecules could, for instance, infect people without triggering an immune system response, then spread even further. Without any predators, mirror bacteria could proliferate through the environment.

Kate Adamala, a synthetic biologist at the University of Minnesota, tells Nature that the pursuit of mirror-image life is not worth the risk. “There is no benefit of mirror biology that couldn’t be achieved other ways with normal biology,” she says.

Adamala tells N'dea Yancey-Bragg at USA Today that she would like to see a treaty banning the development of mirror cells around the world. While she thinks that passing such a treaty is unlikely, she hopes that individual countries and organizations can agree to stop the pursuit of mirror life.

Zhu, on the other hand, calls for more dialogue. “Scientific exploration is not a glorious march towards increasingly precise understandings of a universal truth. It has a long and difficult history of trials and errors, uncertainties and risks, controversies and doubts,” he writes in Nature. “Yet, through rational dialogue and objective analysis, a responsible, open and rich human adventure can be charted, for the world of the unknown is infinite.”