Scientists Reconstruct a Million-Year-Old Skull and Suggest It Could Rewrite Our Timeline of Human Evolution

Thirty-five years ago, a badly crushed skull was unearthed from a riverbank in central China. At the time, scientists could not accurately classify the fossil because of how damaged it was. But now, a new analysis of the skull suggests that modern humans may have split from Neanderthals much earlier than previously thought.

Using meticulous CT scans, researchers digitally reconstructed the million-year-old skull and compared it to more than 100 other fossils from the human record. The findings, published in the journal Science last week, indicate that the skull belonged to Homo longi—a group thought to include the long-extinct Denisovans—not Homo erectus, as was thought when it was first discovered.

It’s commonly thought that Homo sapiens, Denisovans and Neanderthals split from a common ancestor some 500,000 to 700,000 years ago.

The skull, known as Yunxian 2, challenges that view. A previous study found that the skull’s geological age is likely between 940,000 and 1.1 million years. Given the age of this fossil, the researchers propose that the Denisovans and modern humans last shared a common ancestor about 1.32 million years ago, while the Neanderthals diverged about 1.38 million years ago.

“That’s a big change,” Chris Stringer, a paleoanthropologist at the Natural History Museum in London and study co-author, tells Dino Grandoni at the Washington Post.

About 5 percent of the DNA of modern Papuans—people indigenous to western New Guinea—likely came from Denisovans, a 2022 study found.

The reconstructed cranium is large and long, with a wide upper face and nasal opening, the researchers write. Its age suggests that Homo longi diversified rapidly, just as Neanderthals and Homo sapiens did, they note.

“This fossil is the closest we’ve got to the ancestor of all those groups,” Stringer adds to Hannah Devlin at the Guardian.

Researchers not involved in the study praise the authors for being able to reconstruct the skull. But not everyone is convinced by their claims about the human evolutionary tree.

Ryan McRae, a paleoanthropologist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History who was not involved in the work, tells Katie Hunt at CNN that the authors might have been working with data that’s too limited to back up the revised timeline proposed in the study. The work suggests modern humans are more closely related to Denisovans than to Neanderthals, he notes.

“At this point in time, I think the safer thing to say is that the Homo longi/Denisovan group and Homo sapiens (including very archaic fossils and modern humans both) look more similar to each other than they do to Neanderthals,” he writes to the outlet via email. If the study’s timeline were accurate, McRae tells CNN, it would mean that Homo erectus would be the only candidate for a common ancestor among all three groups.

Will the relationship between the skull and other human ancestors ever be confirmed? Svante Pääbo, a geneticist at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, tells the Washington Post that only the retrieval of DNA or proteins could answer that question. There is not “enough information from the morphology of these specimens to confidently determine how they are related to each other, much less date the divergences between them,” he adds.

Stringer understands that until scientists uncover more evidence, some people will remain skeptical of the study’s conclusions. The Yunxian 2 skull, however, is thought to be too old for its DNA to be intact. He tells CNN that he and his colleagues plan to conduct additional analyses with other fossils, including more from Africa. A third skull found at the same site in China in 2022 could help.

“Some researchers may be skeptical of these relatively deep divergence dates,” Stringer says to the Washington Post. “But if [the skull] is indeed an early member of the longi-Denisovan clade, this necessarily pushes back the minimum age of that clade to at least one million years.”

Either way, he says in a statement, “Fossils like Yunxian 2 show just how much we still have to learn about our origins.”