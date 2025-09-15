Scientists Map the Ways Octopuses Use Their Complex Arms, Revealing Preferences for Certain Tasks The cephalopods appear to favor using their front arms, according to a new study, though their back arms help with locomotion Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Octopuses have eight arms to choose from, but it turns out they might have favorites.

In a new study, published in Scientific Reports last week, scientists created a catalog of the animals’ arm movements by analyzing 25 videos of wild octopuses engaging in different activities. The footage was filmed between 2007 and 2015 at six locations across the Caribbean and Spain, in different types of habitats. They recorded almost 4,000 separate arm actions and found that each arm is not used equally.

“In general, we did see that for most actions the octopuses used their front arms more often than their back arms,” says Kendra Buresch, a study co-author and researcher at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, to Nicola Davis at the Guardian.

While they showed a preference for using their front arms overall, the octopuses in the videos appeared to use different arms for specific tasks. Their rear arms, for instance, were favored for locomotion—to sit upright or to roll along the ocean floor. The front arms were more involved in exploring.

“The beauty of this system, in many ways, is that you have eight arms, and all of those eight arms can do most of these actions,” says study co-author Roger Hanlon, a senior scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory, to Kate Golembiewski at the New York Times.

Fun facts: Octopus arms seem to have a “mind of their own” An octopus has more neurons in its arms than in its brain—two-thirds of the animal’s neurons are in its arms.

An arm can gather sensory information without input from major regions of the octopus's brain.

In their work, the team broke down octopus arm movements into several categories, naming the different motions and behaviors that the animals might carry out. For instance, they came up with four basic ways an octopus deforms its arm: bending, twisting, shortening and elongating. They also identified 12 arm actions, including grasping, curling, tucking and reaching.

By combining these deformations and actions, the octopuses could perform 15 different behaviors described by the scientists, such as exploring rocks, searching substrate, walking, swimming and descending upon an object in a “parachute attack,” with arms outstretched and webbing extended.

Not all experts are convinced by the study, however. Jennifer Mather, a psychologist at the University of Lethbridge in Canada and an octopus expert who was not involved in the work, tells the New York Times that she’s skeptical about the way the researchers defined arm movements. Some of the described arm deformations, she says, could actually be considered the same movement, while other actions, such as “tiptoeing,” are more related to movement of the suckers rather than whole arms.

Still, she notes it’s important to have studies that look at octopus behavior in the wild. “This is a nice step on the way to getting a much better background for what the octopuses were actually doing with their arms,” Mather adds.

The researchers suggest their findings could inform the work of engineers designing soft robotic appendages. The study was partially funded by the U.S. Office of Naval Research, which seeks to develop more flexible robotic arms, according to a statement from the Marine Biological Laboratory. Those robots could deliver drugs, phones or water to people in emergency situations, such as collapsed buildings.

8 Mind-Boggling Facts About the Octopus Watch on

Chelsea Bennice, a postdoctoral researcher at the Florida Atlantic University Marine Science Laboratory and study co-author, tells Jake Buehler at Science News that she would like to see future work focus on octopuses with different body shapes, like the mimic octopus, which has especially narrow arms.

“Other octopus species have different proportions of arm size and length,” says Bennice to Science News. “It would be informative to compare their arm behaviors as it relates to the whole animal behavior.”