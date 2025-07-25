Scientists Just Found a Coral Species They Thought Had Gone Extinct, Marking the First Record of It in 24 Years After the 1982-1983 El Niño warming event, the coral endemic to the Galápagos Islands experienced sharp population declines and was rarely observed during surveys Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Scientists have rediscovered a coral species they presumed had gone extinct, spotting it in the waters surrounding the Galápagos Islands for the first time in 24 years.

Writing in the journal Marine Biology, biologists describe finding more than 250 healthy colonies of Rhizopsammia wellingtoni, a species of black stony coral that was last officially documented by researchers in 2000.

The team rediscovered R. wellingtoni while diving south of Tagus Cove off Isabela Island in January 2024, reports SFGate’s Timothy Karoff. They were searching for a new species of sea slug when they stumbled upon more than 100 colonies of the elusive coral on a rocky reef located 39 feet below the surface, according to a statement from the Charles Darwin Foundation, one of the groups involved in the expedition.

“It was really a bit of a fluke,” says study co-author Terry Gosliner, senior curator of invertebrate zoology and geology at the California Academy of Sciences, to SFGate, adding that the scientists celebrated with “lots of underwater high-fives.”

Many of the corals had budding polyps, which suggests they are actively reproducing, according to a statement from the California Academy of Sciences, another partner on the research.

Later, they conducted additional surveys and found even more colonies—two more sites off Isabela Island and one off Fernandina Island. At one of those locations, known as Cabo Douglas, R. wellingtoni had never been observed before, per the Charles Darwin Foundation. The scientists found R. wellingtoni in two different color combinations: black-purple and red-black.

R. wellingtoni is only found in the Galápagos Islands, the volcanic archipelago located roughly 600 miles from mainland Ecuador in the Pacific Ocean. The first specimen of this “unique and well-known” coral was collected for scientific study in 1974. The species was named in 1982 in honor of its original finder, Gerard M. Wellington, a biologist at the University of Houston.

The species is a solitary coral, meaning each polyp lives independently within its own skeleton, rather than as a group sharing the same skeleton. Individual R. wellingtoni polyps are also tiny, so its colonies are small—typically less than half an inch wide. Together, these attributes make R. wellingtoni easy to overlook.

Historically, these corals lived in the cool, shallow waters surrounding the Galápagos, where temperatures typically range from 59 to 79 degrees Fahrenheit. However, after the 1982-1983 El Niño warming event, R. wellingtoni experienced sharp population declines and was rarely observed during surveys. In 2007, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classified it as critically endangered and possibly extinct.

In context: A global coral bleaching event The world is in the midst of the fourth global coral bleaching event in recorded history. Now, researchers say it’s the biggest one yet, impacting 83.9 percent of the planet’s coral reef area.

More than two decades later, scientists are thrilled that R. wellingtoni has not disappeared entirely. They still have a lot of unanswered questions, but they suspect the species survived the severe 1982-1983 El Niño by colonizing deeper sites, where the water was chillier. Then, they posit, the recent 2020-2023 La Niña likely helped cool down the ocean, which allowed R. wellingtoni to once again inhabit shallower areas.

Using remotely operated underwater vehicles, the scientists confirmed the species lives in deeper water, inhabiting the mesophotic zone, between 100 and 490 feet below the surface.

This makes sense, because R. wellingtoni does not rely on photosynthetic algae, which means it can survive in low-light conditions. Many other species have a symbiotic relationship with algae, which live in the coral’s tissues and supply components of sugars and proteins. To keep their photosynthesizing algae alive, those species need to be closer to the surface, where plenty of sunlight can penetrate the water.

R. wellingtoni’s unique biology “probably saved it” and likely “makes it more resistant to the impacts of climate change,” Gosliner tells Mongabay’s Ana Cristina Alvarado in Spanish.

“We think that the deep-water colonies survived and provided larvae to repopulate the shallow-water communities,” he adds.

Scientists are heartened by the coral’s rediscovery. However, they’re not yet convinced R. wellingtoni has made a full recovery. Instead, they suggest in the paper that the colonies may reflect “low-density persistence.” It appears that small groups of the corals have survived at a handful of places scattered around the islands, they posit.

To learn more about the rebounding species, researchers have collected fresh R. wellingtoni tissue samples for DNA sequencing. They hope to get a sense of the genetic diversity among the various colonies.

“By understanding how diverse existing populations are, we can better predict how well they might repopulate areas affected by environmental changes and respond to future stress,” says study co-author Rebecca Albright, an invertebrate zoology curator for the California Academy of Sciences, in the statement.

Zooming out, the scientists want to learn as much as possible about R. wellingtoni, because they suggest the species is a “climate change sentinel,” according to the statement. It seems to be highly sensitive to temperature changes resulting from natural climatic cycles like El Niño and La Niña, so it might give researchers a heads up if ocean temperatures continue to rise in the future.