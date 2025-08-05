Scientists Identify a New Manta Ray Species, Just the Third Known in the World Meet Mobula yarae, a large marine creature that lives along the coast in the Atlantic Ocean Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Andrea Marshall has dedicated her life to studying manta rays, learning everything she possibly can about the graceful marine creatures. So, when she spotted an unusual-looking manta ray off the eastern coast of Mexico roughly 15 years ago, Marshall knew right away that she had made an important discovery.

Now, it’s official: Marshall and her colleagues have identified a new species called Mobula yarae, or the Atlantic manta ray. It’s the third known species of manta ray in the world, joining the giant oceanic manta (Mobula birostris) and the reef manta (Mobula alfredi).

Marshall, who is a conservation biologist and co-founder of the Marine Megafauna Foundation, and a team of scientists describe the new species in a paper published in July in the journal Environmental Biology of Fishes.

M. yarae is named after Yara, a mermaid-like spirit from Brazilian mythology, according to a statement from the Marine Megafauna Foundation. The main features that set it apart from the other species are V-shaped white patches on its shoulders, lighter coloring around its mouth and eyes and dark spots on its abdomen.

M. yarae can grow as large as the giant oceanic manta—between 16 and 20 feet wide—but scientists have mostly observed juveniles, which are smaller. The new species is also often found in coastal waters, the same habitat as the reef manta. It lives in the tropical and subtropical waters of the Atlantic, stretching from the eastern United States down to Brazil, including the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

For years, scientists widely recognized only one species of manta ray: the giant oceanic manta ray. But in 2009, Marshall and other scientists described a second, the reef manta. At that time, Marshall had a hunch that a third species might be lurking in the Atlantic Ocean. And, it turns out, she was right.

Key context: Classification of manta rays Manta rays were once the only members of the genus Manta, but in 2017, researchers reclassified them into the genus Mobula, along with their smaller relatives, devil rays.

“Did I ever expect to [identify a new species] again? Hell no. Not a chance,” Marshall wrote in a 2022 Instagram post. “So, it was one of the shocks of my life to jump into the warm waters off the Yucatán in Mexico about a year later and come face to face with what I instantly knew was a third species of manta ray.”

To back up that observation, Marshall spent years examining different manta rays, making note of the subtle variations in color, patterns, size, habitat and behavior. In 2017, when a juvenile female manta ray washed up dead in Florida, genetic testing confirmed M. yarae was a distinct species.

That was a stroke of luck, because manta rays usually sink when they die, as study co-author Jessica Pate, a research scientist at the Marine Megafauna Foundation and founder of the Florida Manta Project, tells BBC Wildlife Magazine’s Melissa Hobson. In addition, rays’ bodies are made of cartilage, which tends to decompose quickly after death.

The creature’s DNA also suggests M. yarae split from the giant oceanic manta fairly recently, providing researchers with a rare opportunity to study evolution in action, per the statement.

“Kids often ask me if, in this day and age, there is really anything left to discover,” wrote Marshall on Instagram. “I always laugh and end up telling my story, because I am living proof that there is. The only barrier we face is being close-minded and assuming we know it all, when in fact we have barely scratched the surface.”

The identification of a third manta ray species is also important for conservation. Now that scientists know the species exists, they can tailor their work to better protect the marine creatures. Because M. yarae primarily lives along the coast in the western Atlantic Ocean, it’s especially vulnerable to boat strikes, entanglement in fishing line and being caught unintentionally by fishers.

“You can’t protect what you haven’t formally identified,” Pate tells BBC Wildlife Magazine. “Now that we’ve proven that this Atlantic manta ray is distinct, we can tailor our research and conservation initiatives to protect the species.”

In early 2024, Marshall suffered a severe brain aneurysm and stroke, and she has been on long-term medical leave ever since. In her absence, however, her colleagues are continuing her work.

Moving forward, the researchers hope to learn even more about M. yarae through initiatives like satellite tagging studies in Florida and population monitoring in Mexico.

“This formal recognition is just the beginning,” Pate says in the statement. “In Florida, we’re seeing these manta rays in areas with heavy boat traffic and coastal development. Understanding their habitat needs and movement patterns is crucial for their protection.”