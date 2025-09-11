Astronomers Discover Unusual, Long-Lasting Gamma-Ray Explosion Outside Our Galaxy That Appeared Several Times Throughout a Day The burst seems to have been caused by a highly extraordinary event, but scientists don’t yet know exactly what that could be Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Astronomers have spotted a gamma-ray explosion unlike any they’ve seen before, with the help of multiple telescopes, according to a recent study. They picked up on a gamma-ray burst (GRB) that repeated several times over the course of a day, puzzling scientists.

GRBs are powerful explosions that typically last from a few milliseconds to a few minutes. Long bursts are thought to emerge when massive stars meet their deaths, while short bursts are thought to occur when either two neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole collide. The bursts can produce black holes that then unleash particles traveling at almost the speed of light.

This newly described GRB, however, is highly unusual, because it lasted “100 [to] 1,000 times longer than most GRBs,” says study lead author Andrew Levan, an astronomer at Radboud University in the Netherlands, in a statement.

Fun fact: The power of a gamma-ray burst Gamma-ray bursts are the universe’s most powerful events. A single, short-lived blast can be one quintillion—1,000,000,000,000,000,000—times brighter than our sun.

The GRB, dubbed GRB 250702B, was first detected by NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope in July. Fermi detected three bursts over the course of several hours, which was immediately strange. “Gamma-ray bursts never repeat, since the event that produces them is catastrophic,” explains Antonio Martin-Carrillo, an astronomer at University College Dublin and study co-author, in the statement. Essentially, the object that produces the burst is destroyed in the explosion, so a similar blast would not be expected to happen again.

Later, astronomers determined that other telescopes had also spotted the GRB several hours earlier. These instruments weren’t able to pinpoint the burst’s exact location, so scientists turned to other tools to learn more about the mysterious explosion. The next day, they used the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) to locate the burst’s source. With the VLT’s HAWK-I infrared camera, the researchers were able to determine that the gamma rays originated outside our galaxy—a finding that was later verified with NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. The discovery was described in The Astrophysical Journal Letters last month.

“Before these observations, the general feeling in the community was that this GRB must have originated from within our galaxy. The VLT fundamentally changed that paradigm,” Levan adds in the statement. And the fact that the GRB was intergalactic means it was even more powerful than what the scientists initially thought.

Zooming into an unusually long and repeating explosion Watch on

The researchers are still investigating what caused the GRB. One possibility is that a massive star collapsed and released a large amount of energy. But if that were case, it would make more sense for the GRB to have lasted only a few seconds. “If this is a massive star, it is a collapse unlike anything we have ever witnessed before,” Levan explains in the statement.

Another possibility is that a black hole ripped apart a star, but that too, leaves more questions. Both the star and the black hole would have to be highly unusual to explain the properties of the GRB.

“We are still not sure what produced this, but with this research, we have made a huge step forward towards understanding this extremely unusual and exciting object,” Martin-Carrillo adds in the statement.

For now, the researchers are continuing to observe the aftermath of GRB 250702B to see what else it could surprise them with. If they can get a better idea of how far away the burst was, then they’ll gain a stronger sense of its energy. They’re monitoring the source with other instruments, including the James Webb Space Telescope, in hopes that they will spot new clues as to what caused this strange explosion.