Researchers Just Revealed the First-Ever Image of Two Black Holes Orbiting Each Other A new study may visually solve an enduring mystery about a bright object that's been studied since the 19th century Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent

Long before researchers knew about quasars or black holes, astronomers were photographing what is now known as Quasar OJ287. Now, a new image of the celestial object has provided the strongest visual evidence yet that binary black holes exist.

Scientists have captured the first-ever image of two black holes orbiting each other, they report in research published last week in The Astrophysical Journal.

The results support longtime predictions about galaxy evolution, the Helsinki Times writes. While black hole mergers seem to be common, galactically speaking, direct visual evidence has been difficult to come by, with most research based on indirect observations.

Quasars are extremely bright astronomical objects at the cores of galaxies, and their light is emitted by a giant black hole gobbling up surrounding gas and dust. Quasar OJ287 is particularly special—it appears in old photographs from as far back as the 1800s.

Key takeaway: A great year for black holes 2025 has been packed with black hole discoveries, from black hole mergers detected by gravitational waves, to strong evidence of a supermassive black hole just outside our home galaxy.

In the 1980s, Aimo Sillanpää, now an astronomer at the University of Turku in Finland, found that Quasar OJ287’s brightness changed regularly over a 12-year period. He suggested that this might be due to the quasar consisting of two black holes orbiting each other. Four years ago, Lankeswar Dey, a West Virginia University researcher specializing in supermassive black hole binaries, confirmed the dynamic. Now, Sillanpää, Dey and colleagues have again bolstered their calculations with an image that’s blurry, but scientifically significant.

“For the first time, we managed to get an image of two black holes circling each other. In the image, the black holes are identified by the intense particle jets they emit,” first author Mauri Valtonen, an astronomer at the University of Turku, says in a statement. “The black holes themselves are perfectly black, but they can be detected by these particle jets or by the glowing gas surrounding the hole.”

The team, however, didn’t simply snap a new picture of OJ287. In fact, normal-light images don’t have a high enough resolution to identify the two black holes individually. So, the team retroactively investigated observations from a radio telescope system, including the bygone Russian RadioAstron satellite, which allowed for better image resolution than Earth-based telescopes could achieve. They then compared a radio image to earlier theoretical calculations.

The black holes were exactly where researchers estimated they would be.

Compared to previous images captured by Earth-bound radio dishes, this recent space-based approach “achieved a much longer observing baseline, and hence a higher-resolution image,” Daniel Reichart, a co-author of the study and an astronomer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, tells Mashable’s Elisha Sauers.

The team also found a new type of black hole jet. The one coming from the smaller of the two black holes is twisted, akin to a wagging tail, because the jet gets pulled in different directions as the smaller black hole rotates quickly around its larger counterpart.

Even the most familiar of lights in the sky still have secrets in store for astronomers, it seems—and the researchers recommend taking advantage of future chances to document the quasar. “When the resolution close to that provided by RadioAstron is achieved again,” they write, “perhaps … it would be possible to verify the ‘wagging of the tail’ of the secondary black hole.”