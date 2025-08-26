Researchers Develop a ‘Superfood’ for Honeybees to Fight the Drastic Decline of Their Colonies Bees fed an enriched yeast supplement saw 15 times more of their larvae reach the developmental stage right before adulthood, according to a new study Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

It’s not a secret that honeybees, which are involved in the production of $15 billion worth of crops in the United States, are at risk. Threats such as climate change, pesticides, diseases, infestations and insufficient food have caused shocking population declines, which carry implications for our food security. Commercial honeybee colonies, initially imported to the country to pollinate food crops, are staring down a dire fate: They could face estimated losses of up to 70 percent this year.

Now, however, a team of researchers has engineered a “superfood” supplement for honeybees that could help safeguard their colonies and potentially carry benefits for native pollinators, too. They describe their achievement in a study published last Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Need to know: Why do we have honeybees in North America? Honeybees are not native to North America, but in the 17th century, people brought them over from Europe to help pollinate crops. While they dramatically increase crop yields in the United States, honeybees also can compete with native bees for food.

Bees eat pollen from a diverse range of flowers, which provides them with sterols, important lipids that support their development. During the cold and barren winter months, bees eat their honey to get the necessary nutrients. When beekeepers collect that honey—or when the surrounding environment doesn’t have enough pollen to support the insects—they give their colonies food supplements as a replacement, according to the BBC’s Georgina Rannard.

But climate change and intense agricultural activity are negatively impacting floral diversity, reducing the nutritional value of wild plants. What’s more, the artificial substitutes that beekeepers feed their colonies to compensate for a lack of natural pollen consist of protein flour, sugars and oils—they don’t include the right sterol nutrients.

“We need more bees to do pollination for crops, and there is less food for them,” study senior author Geraldine Wright, an entomologist at the University of Oxford in England, explains to New Scientist’s Graeme Green. “Our technology allows beekeepers to feed bees in the absence of pollen,” she adds. “When incorporated into a pollen substitute that’s been optimized for all other nutrients, the bees will be healthier and produce stronger, longer-lasting colonies.”

Stevenson and his colleagues analyzed bee tissue to identify six important sterols for the insects, then engineered the food-safe yeast Yarrowia lipolytica to produce these compounds. They added the resulting yeast into bee feed, which certain bee colonies consumed during controlled, three-month-long feeding trials.

This approach revealed that, by the end of the trials, colonies that ate the engineered yeast saw 15 times more larvae reach the pupal stage, the developmental stage right before adulthood, compared to those that didn’t. Plus, the former were also more likely to take care of their young for longer than the latter.

The researchers also noted that the sterol present in the larvae from bee colonies that ate the new supplement aligned with that of naturally foraged colonies. This indicates that bees pass on the most biologically significant sterols to their bee babies.

Researchers say the innovation might have positive effects for native pollinators, too. Because such large numbers of honeybees are used in agriculture, they can put pressure on wild pollen sources.

“Our engineered supplement could therefore benefit wild bee species by reducing competition for limited pollen supplies,” Phil Stevenson, a co-author of the study and a chemist at the University of Greenwich in England, explains in a statement.

While further research is needed, the team suggests this novel development could also help create superfoods for native pollinators.

“It’s fantastic to see scientists developing this new bee ‘superfood,’ and there’s no doubt it could play an important role in supporting honeybee health,” commercial beekeeper Simon Noble, who wasn’t involved in the study, tells Country Living’s Lizzie Thomson. Still, he adds, “we must not forget that habitat loss, pesticide use and climate instability are affecting the entire web of pollinators—not just those we keep in hives.”