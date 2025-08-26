Reading for Pleasure Has Declined by a ‘Deeply Concerning’ 40 Percent Over the Past Two Decades Between 2003 and 2023, the proportion of Americans who read for fun on a given day has been steadily falling, a new study suggests Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

When was the last time you curled up with a good book or flipped through the pages of a magazine? If it’s been a while, you’re not alone: The number of Americans who read for fun has plummeted over the past two decades, new research finds.

Between 2003 and 2023, the proportion of Americans who read for pleasure on a given day dropped by around 3 percent each year, according to a new paper published in the journal iScience. Reading reached its peak in 2004, when around 28 percent of individuals reported reading for pleasure. But by 2023, that number had dropped to 16 percent—a decline of roughly 40 percent.

Reading for fun has been declining since the 1940s. However, the “sustained, steady” drop over the past 20 years is “deeply concerning,” says study co-author Jill Sonke, research director at the Center for Arts in Medicine at the University of Florida, in a statement.

The results are troubling because reading has always been “one of the more accessible ways to support well-being,” adds co-author Daisy Fancourt, a behavioral health researcher at University College London, in the statement. “The research is clear: Reading is a vital health-enhancing behavior for every group within society, with benefits across the life-course.”

Quick fact: Analyzing how Americans spend their time For this study, the researchers analyzed data from the annual American Time Use Survey, which asks thousands of Americans ages 15 and older to provide a detailed account of how they spent their time over a 24-hour period.

The scientists studied the responses of more than 236,000 Americans. The survey used a broad definition of “reading for personal interest,” one that included books, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and e-readers.

In addition to the overall decline, the researchers also found disparities between different groups. For example, Black Americans were less likely to read for fun than white Americans, and men were less likely than women. Older individuals, those with higher education levels and those with higher income levels were also more likely to read for pleasure.

“Potentially the people who could benefit the most [from reading for pleasure] for their health … are actually benefiting the least,” Fancourt tells the Guardian’s Benjamin Lee.

The time spent reading to children remained constant between 2003 and 2023. However, just 2 percent of Americans reported reading with children on a given day, even though more than 20 percent of survey participants had a child under 9.

The researchers would like to see more adults reading with children, which has been linked to “preparation for reading, preparation for early education, and it’s also linked to reading attainment later on,” Sonke tells CNN’s Madeline Holcombe.

Researchers don’t know for certain why fewer Americans are reading for fun. However, they suspect it might be taking a back seat to social media, technology and work, reports the New York Times’ Maggie Astor.

“There’s a correlation between time spent on digital media and reductions in reading time,” Sonke tells ABC News’ Raihan El-Naas. “It does seem logical that the ways in which digital media compete for our time would be a factor in these declines in reading.”

But digital media is probably just part of the story. Structural issues—like economic insecurity or transportation barriers—might also be playing a role, the researchers say. Another possible explanation for the decline could be our increasingly short attention spans. In 2004, people’s attention spans while looking at screens averaged around 2.5 minutes, Gloria Mark, author of Attention Span: A Groundbreaking Way to Restore Balance, Happiness and Productivity, tells the Washington Post’s Lisa Bonos. By 2016, that number had fallen to an average of 47 seconds.

Literacy issues, particularly in rural parts of the country, may also be partly to blame. “When you say ‘reading for pleasure,’ you make the assumption that reading is pleasurable,” says Kate Laughlin, executive director of the Association for Rural and Small Libraries, to the Los Angeles Times’ Hailey Branson-Potts. “If someone struggles with the act of actually reading and interpreting the words, that’s not leisure; that feels like work.”