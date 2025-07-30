Cool Finds Rare Fossil Suggests Some Dinosaurs May Have Sounded Like Birds and Shared Similar Vocal Anatomy Pulaosaurus qinglong is only the second non-avian dinosaur to be discovered with a preserved bony voice box Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

On particularly anxious nights, you might find yourself dreaming about getting chased by a fearsome dinosaur. The creature closing in on you opens its mouth wide, as if to give a terrible roar—and instead, it chirps.

That’s right. Some dinosaurs may have had bird-like vocalizations.

In a study published in July in the journal Peer J, researchers describe the nearly complete fossil of Pulaosaurus qinglong: a previously undocumented herbivorous dinosaur species found in modern-day China. The 163-million-year-old creature grew roughly two feet long, and it might have been a juvenile, though more research is needed to confirm its age.

The species’ name pays homage to Pulao, a mythical Chinese dragon known for its loud shouting or roaring, and Qinglong, the Chinese county in Hebei Province where the specimen emerged.

However, the fossil really stands out because, in a rare stroke of luck for paleontologists, its bony vocal organs were preserved—and it shares some key similarities with the vocal anatomy of modern birds.

As a result, “it is possible for Pulaosaurus to have an avian-like vocalization,” the authors write in the paper.

Fun fact: Birds are modern dinosaurs Today’s birds evolved from small members of a meat-eating dinosaur group called theropods. These first bird-like, feathered dinosaurs would have lived between 150 million and 165 million years ago.

Today’s reptiles, in general, make sound using a larynx that contains cartilage. But modern birds’ vocal organ, called the syrinx, has both bone and cartilage components, allowing them to make complex sounds. But these tiny bones are extremely hard to preserve in the fossil record, leaving dinosaurs’ vocal anatomy largely a mystery.

The newly discovered Pulaosaurus is only the second known non-avian dinosaur with a bony voice box preserved—the first, an ankylosaur called Pinacosaurus grangeri, was described by scientists in 2023. While the bony vocal organ of Pinacosaurus was not exactly like the syrinx of extant birds, its large and mobile anatomy may have nevertheless allowed the iconic armored dinosaur to make bird-like noises.

Xing Xu, a paleontologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a co-author of the paper, tells the New York Times’ Asher Elbein that Pulaosaurus may have had a similar, though less developed, vocal organ arrangement.

Pinacosaurus, after all, lived between 75 million and 81 million years ago. That’s roughly 90 million years after Pulaosaurus walked the Earth during the Late Jurassic, so it makes sense that the earlier dinosaur’s vocal apparatus was less evolved. Still, the presence of a bony, bird-like throat in two different dinosaur species suggests that “a bird-like vocalization evolved early in non-avian dinosaur evolution,” the team writes in the paper.

It remains to be seen whether further research will confirm that the movie industry’s many roaring dinosaurs have gotten it all wrong. Paleontologists will likely have to wait for more rare fossil discoveries to get a clearer picture of the sounds dinosaurs made.

“Dinosaur sounds are one of those persistent unknowns,” James Napoli, a vertebrate paleontologist now at Stony Brook University who was not involved with either study, told Live Science’s Ben Turner in 2023, after the preserved larynx of Pinacosaurus was discovered. “Without fossilized vocal organs, which are extremely rare, it’s really hard to even begin to estimate the limits of dinosaur vocal behavior, much less what they really sounded like.”