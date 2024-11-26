Rare 1,600-Year-Old Pendant Discovered in Turkey Depicts King Solomon Defeating the Devil

Archaeologists in Turkey have found a unique bronze pendant decorated with an image of King Solomon. The ruler is shown on horseback defeating the devil with a spear.

Discovered in Anatolia, a region in modern-day Turkey, the two-sided pendant features inscriptions in ancient Greek. One side reads, “Our Lord defeated evil.” The other spells out the names of four angels: Azrael, Gabriel, Michael and Israfil.

The artifact dates to the fifth century C.E., when the area was part of the Byzantine Empire. Ersin Çelikbaş, an archaeologist at Turkey’s Karabük University, says in a statement that it was likely worn as a protective amulet.

King Solomon appears in the Hebrew Bible as a ruler of Israel during the tenth century B.C.E. However, there is little archaeological evidence supporting the biblical narrative. The researchers think the pendant was associated with Christianity, though Solomon is also linked to Judaism and Islam.

“Solomon is an important figure in all three major monotheistic religions,” says Çelikbaş, per Türkiye Today’s Koray Erdogan. “His depiction here reflects his significance across these faiths, making this artifact a remarkable discovery for both scholars and religious communities.”

The artifact was found during a dig at the ancient city of Hadrianopolis, where archaeologists have been conducting excavations for two decades, according to Artnet’s Richard Whiddington. The pendant is the only item of its kind to be discovered in Anatolia, though it resembles another pendant found in Jerusalem.

“The depiction of Prophet Solomon on this necklace surprised us and revealed the importance of the artifact for Anatolian archaeology,” says Çelikbaş in the statement, per CBS News’ Kerry Breen. “The presence of similar works in these two distant geographies indicates that Hadrianopolis was an important religious center in ancient times.”

Hadrianopolis is named after the Roman emperor Hadrian, who ruled during the second century C.E. The city became a cultural hub during the Roman and Byzantine periods and is known for its archaeological riches, including baths, churches, burial sites and theaters. Çelikbaş tells Live Science’s Margherita Bassi that the amulet was found in a building that may be linked with military activity.

“In our previous excavations, we had determined the existence of a cavalry unit here,” says Çelikbaş in the statement, per Live Science. “Prophet Solomon is also known as the commander of armies. We understand that he was also considered as a protective figure for the Roman and Byzantine cavalry in Hadrianopolis.”

The researchers also hope that the artifact will shed new light on religion in the region during this period.

“With the pendant’s inscriptions and unique depiction, it provides us with insights into the beliefs and practices of the time,” says Çelikbaş, per Türkiye Today.