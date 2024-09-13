Plans to Modernize Notre-Dame’s Stained-Glass Windows Move Ahead Despite Heritage Experts’ Rejection

Despite strong backlash, French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing forward with plans to replace Notre-Dame Cathedral’s historic stained-glass windows with contemporary designs. The windows subject to replacement are not originals from the 12th century. They were created by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in the 19th century as part of a restoration project for the cathedral.

In July, experts from France’s National Commission for Heritage and Architecture (CNPA) unanimously rejected the proposal to modernize the windows. Nevertheless, the French Ministry of Culture has announced eight finalists to design new stained glass for six chapels on the south aisle of the cathedral's nave.

The artists will submit their work by November 4, after which a committee chaired by Bernard Blistène, former director of the Musée National d'Art Moderne, will choose the winning design. Then, Macron and Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich will announce the winner in time for the cathedral's grand reopening this December. The cathedral has been closed since 2019, when a large fire destroyed parts of it. Restoration work on Notre-Dame following the fire has continued to progress: The tower’s eight bronze bells were reinstalled this week.

Finalists for the window designs include Jean-Michel Alberola, Daniel Buren, Philippe Parreno, Yan Pei-Ming, Christine Safa, Claire Tabouret, Gérard Traquandi and Flavie Vincent-Petit. The list has been whittled down from over 100 different artistic and glassmaking teams.

Macron first shared plans to replace Notre Dame’s windows late last year. Per the Art Newspaper’s Vincent Noce, some experts and historians believe that the new plan goes against the spirit of the 1964 Venice Charter. The charter states that “items of sculpture, painting or decoration which form an integral part of a monument may only be removed if this is the sole means of ensuring their preservation,” and “the valid contributions of all periods to the building of a monument must be respected.”

In light of the commission's words, finalist Pascal Convert withdrew his bid from the competition this summer.

Notre-Dame is one of two major Parisian monuments to receive headline attention for controversial new additions this month. The city’s mayor, Anne Hidalgo, announced plans to make the Olympic Rings on the Eiffel Tower, which were added for this year's games, a permanent addition to the landmark.

In July, Blistène seemed hopeful about the Notre-Dame window designs, according to La Croix’s Sabine Gignoux. He told La Croix, “We will see if the public is won over once the winner is chosen.”