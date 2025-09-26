Cool Finds Paleontologists Discover Megaraptor Fossil With a Crocodilian’s Leg Still in Its Mouth The finding in Argentina reveals a new megaraptor species that would have ruled at the same time as North America’s T. rex, shedding light on what it took to be a prehistoric top predator Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Paleontologists working in Argentina have revealed one of the most complete megaraptor fossils to date—and a bone from a crocodilian, which might have been its last meal, was still in its mouth. The fierce apex predator represents a newly discovered megaraptor species named Joaquinraptor casali, as detailed in a study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

The team first identified hints of the impressive fossil in central Patagonia in 2019, but it took years for them to excavate it completely. Their discovery represents 20 percent of the animal’s skeleton, including whole or fragmented remains of its jaws, skull, limbs, ribs and some tail vertebrae. While that might not sound like much, the discovery is still significant, because previously identified megaraptor fossils had yielded even less.

“Megaraptorans are mysteries primarily because most of their fossils are so beaten up,” Matthew Lamanna, a co-author of the study and a paleontologist from the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, tells National Geographic’s Riley Black. The previously known fossils from the group have been “complete enough to show us that these extraordinary predatory dinosaurs were out there but not complete enough to tell us a ton about them.”

Fun fact: Megaraptors topped the food chain Megaraptors were fearsome predators with claws that could reach up to 14 inches in length. Recent research suggests they may have been related to tyrannosaurs.

What researchers do know is that megaraptors were powerful carnivores in South America, Asia and Australia with long snouts and scary-looking claws. Unlike Tyrannosaurus rex, their apex predator counterpart in North America, megaraptors had long and strong arms, which they likely used to capture prey.

Among other differences, “this suggests that these two predatory dinosaur lineages evolved different adaptations to accomplish basically the same thing—that is, to capture, subdue, kill and eat other animals such as other dinosaurs,” Lamanna tells Reuters’ Will Dunham. “Precisely why these groups evolved along these different evolutionary pathways remains a mystery, but it shows that, during the Cretaceous, there was more than one way to be a top predator.”

Megaraptors existed at least as long as 132 million years ago, and Joaquinraptor casali lived between about 66 million and 70 million years ago, at the end of the Cretaceous period. The Cretaceous was brought to a violent close by the infamous Chicxulub asteroid, which wiped out the non-avian dinosaurs.

“Joaquinraptor provides a clearer understanding of how this enigmatic group of predatory dinosaurs lived and evolved,” Darla Zelenitsky, a paleontologist at the University of Calgary in Canada who didn’t participate in the study, tells Live Science’s Chris Simms. “Deemed the latest surviving megaraptoran, this fossil provides insight into the final phase of their evolutionary history in South America prior to the mass extinction.”

The specimen would have been around 23 feet long and weighed more than 2,200 pounds. Likely at least 19 years old, it would have been sexually mature but might have continued growing if it hadn’t died. The species was slender and fast, Steve Brusatte, a paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh who didn’t participate in the research, tells Live Science.

Lamanna and his colleagues found a crocodilian humerus between the dinosaur’s lower jaw bones, “suggesting—though not proving—that the new megaraptor may have been eating the crocodyliform when it died,” Lucio Ibiricu, co-author of the study and a paleontologist at the Patagonian Institute of Geology and Paleontology, explains to ScienceAlert’s Michael Irving.

Ultimately, the skeleton reveals a new ferocious predator that ruled in South America millions of years ago, and—if the crocodile-like creature truly was a meal—it sheds light on long-gone food webs.