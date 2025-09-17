Paleontologists Directly Date Dinosaur Eggs for the First Time, Shedding Light on the Cretaceous World 85 Million Years Ago Using uranium-lead dating, researchers calculated the age of the eggs, rather than the sediments around them, at the Qinglongshan site in China Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

It’s hard to imagine that fierce dinosaurs once emerged from small, fragile eggs. And it may be even harder to imagine that some of those eggs, when fossilized, could have been preserved for tens of millions of years. But at the Qinglongshan site in China’s central Hubei Province, thousands of dinosaur eggs remain intact today.

By studying those fossils, researchers can open a window to the climate during the Cretaceous, a time when the Earth was rocked by volcanic activity, drops in oceanic oxygen and mass extinction. Now, researchers have, for the first time, directly dated dinosaur eggs with a technique called carbonate uranium-lead (U-Pb) dating. This method has been used to calculate the ages of rocks, minerals and fossilized bones and teeth—but using it on a dinosaur egg was new.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that in situ isotopic ages have been reported for dinosaur eggshells both in China and, very likely, worldwide,” study co-author Xing Cheng, a geologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, tells Nature’s Mohana Basu.

The researchers published their findings last week in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science.

Researchers classify most of the Qinglongshan eggs as Placoolithus tumiaolingensis, and they belong to Dendroolithidae, a family of highly porous dinosaur eggs found in China and Mongolia. The dated eggs are filled with crystals of calcite and come from a group of 28 eggs lodged in siltstone in Shiyan, China.

The team targeted the eggshell samples with a micro-laser, which vaporized calcite, converting it into aerosol. They analyzed this vapor with a mass spectrometer to measure its component gases and counted uranium and lead atoms. “Since uranium decays into lead at a fixed rate, we were able to calculate the age by measuring accumulated lead—it’s like an atomic clock for fossils,” study co-author Bi Zhao, a paleontologist at the Hubei Institute of Geosciences in China, says in a statement.

This approach revealed that the dinosaur eggs date back to the Late Cretaceous, specifically around 85 million years ago. That’s about 19 million years before most dinosaurs were wiped out by the massive asteroid known as the Chicxulub impactor. The researchers argue that their work has produced the first reliably dated fossils from Qinglongshan.

“Initially, our goal was to determine the crystallization age of the large calcite crystals inside the eggs to establish the maximum burial age of the fossils,” Zhao tells IFL Science’s Rachael Funnell. “We were surprised to find that the calcite from the eggshell itself produced even more consistent and reliable U-Pb ages. We quickly shifted our focus and successfully obtained the results reported in our paper.”

Researchers usually date dinosaur eggs indirectly, by dating the geological layers in the ground around them and assuming the fossils to be the same age. This method, however, can be imprecise, because the Earth’s layers may have taken shape before or after the fossil, and they might have changed with time. U-Pb dating, on the other hand, establishes a date based on the egg itself.

Still, the study did not take into account certain phenomena that take place before an egg’s fossilization, according to Susannah Maidment, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum in London who did not participate in the study. She tells Nature that “any attempt to direct date fossils must demonstrate that the mineralogy has not been altered by diagenetic processes, as this would result in an incorrect age estimation.” Diagenesis refers to the changes that take place when sediments turn into rock.

The study analyzed only a few eggshells, but they all appeared to be around the same age—and that number also aligns with the indirect age provided by dating the surrounding rocks.

If this is accurate, Zhao suggests the eggs’ specialized pore structures may have evolved as an adaptation to the planet’s decreasing temperatures, a global cooling that had begun several million years before the eggs were laid, per the statement. New types of eggs popped up all over the world during this period of climate change.

Ultimately, “this study underscores the potential of dinosaur egg fossils as proxies for reconstructing the ‘Cretaceous World’ in terrestrial settings,” the team writes in the study. Dinosaur eggs “provide critical insights into paleoenvironments, climate and biotic evolution.”

Moving forward, they will also analyze eggs from different layers, potentially putting together a local dinosaur egg timeline. They emphasize that scientists could shed light on dinosaur migration by investigating other Dendroolithid eggs in nearby basins.