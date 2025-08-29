Oldest Known Fossil of an Armored Ankylosaur Is ‘Far Weirder’ Than Paleontologists Expected The 13-foot dinosaur, covered in long spikes fused into its bones, suggests ankylosaurs developed tail weapons 30 million years earlier than thought Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Around 165 million years ago, a bizarre, armored dinosaur roamed the floodplains of North Africa. The unusual, 13-foot creature, named Spicomellus afer by paleontologists, was adorned with three-foot-long spikes around its collar and plates down its shoulders.

Now, paleontologists have discovered the first skeleton of the odd species, marking the oldest ankylosaur fossil ever found. Their findings were published on Wednesday in the journal Nature.

“When we originally named Spicomellus, there were doubts that it was an ankylosaur at all,” says Susannah Maidment, a paleontologist at London’s Natural History Museum, in a statement. “Now, not only can we confirm beyond a doubt that this interpretation was correct, but Africa’s only known ankylosaur is far weirder than anyone imagined.”

In 2019, Maidment came across a rib fossil from a dealer in Cambridge, England. The bone was unlike any vertebrate she had ever seen—it had protective spines directly fused into its surface. Based solely on that bone, scientists described Spicomellus afer as a new species in 2021.

Still, Maidment and her colleagues wanted to learn more about the mysterious dinosaur the fossil belonged to, so they went searching in Morocco’s Middle Atlas Mountains. In 2023, they found a more complete skeleton from the same rocks as the 2019 specimen, Maidment writes in a research briefing for Nature.

That fossil is now the earliest example scientists have of ankylosaurs, a group of bulky, slow-moving dinosaurs that lived from the Middle Jurassic to the end of the Late Cretaceous. “They’re probably a bit dim-witted, as they have relatively small brains, but they’re very successful,” says Richard Butler, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Birmingham in England who co-led the work, to Hannah Devlin at the Guardian. “They’re around for about 100 million years.”

Fun fact: Africa’s only known ankylosaur Armored ankylosaurs are mostly known from Late Cretaceous fossils found in the Northern Hemisphere, making their early history in the Jurassic still mysterious. Spicomellus afer is the only ankylosaur species to be described from fossils found in Africa.

Further analysis confirmed that Spicomellus evolved early in ankylosaurs’ history, and the discovery changes scientists’ understanding of the group’s evolution. While the fossil is missing its tail, its fused tail vertebrae suggest the animal would have had a club-like weapon at the appendage’s end. That would mean ankylosaurs evolved tail weaponry 30 million years earlier than previously thought.

The armor’s ornateness also suggests it evolved to attract mates and assert dominance over rivals, rather than serving a purely defensive purpose, like in later ankylosaurs. “When you see the neck collar of this thing, it seems like total overkill,” says Butler to the Guardian. “It does seem like the kind of thing that would’ve complicated its life.”

It’s unclear why the armor of ankylosaurs might have simplified over time, but it would have been energetically expensive to carry intense armor. Larger predators were also evolving, so ankylosaurs might have simplified their armor to be more energy cost-effective and defensive. Or, ankylosaurs might have opted to win mates through combat rather than extravagance, so their armor evolved to be less complex.

The findings are “of great importance for a better understanding of the disparity, diversity and evolution of ankylosaurs,” says Wenjie Zheng, a paleontologist at the Zhejiang Museum of Natural History in China, in a statement to Nature.

Further research in Morocco could help unearth the answers to some remaining questions. “This study is helping to drive forward Moroccan science,” says study co-author Driss Ouarhache, a paleontologist at the Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University in Morocco, in another statement. “We’ve never seen dinosaurs like this before, and there’s still a lot more this region has to offer.”