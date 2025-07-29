New Zealand’s Massive Green Parrots Have Narrowly Avoided Extinction. But Many of Their Parasites Did Not Survive A study examining fossilized droppings reveals the kākāpō has faced a decline in the diversity of its parasites—and that might not be a good thing Amber X. Chen - AAAS Mass Media Fellow Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

With its bright green feathers and round, owl-like features, the kākāpō, to put it plainly, is adorable. Add to that its endearingly flightless nature and friendly demeanor—perhaps you’ve seen the viral video of zoologist Mark Carwardine being mistaken for a female kākāpō—and the world’s heaviest parrot has the makings of a media darling.

Parasites, on the other hand, could not have a more contrary reputation.

For many of us, it seems that parasites do nothing but harm to their unlucky hosts. Yet, scientists are just starting to uncover the unexpectedly important role that parasites can play in the well-being of their host species and ecosystems at large.

In the past few decades, the population of the critically endangered kākāpō has steadily risen from the brink of extinction. However, a new study published last week in Current Biology reveals that its parasites have not experienced a similar recovery. The team doesn’t know whether this has consequences for the birds, but it does raise questions as to what it could mean for the kākāpō’s future.

“When you’re dealing with extinction and biodiversity loss—of anything—there are impacts we still don’t understand,” Alexander Boast, a paleoecologist at the Bioeconomy Science Institute in New Zealand and study lead author, tells the New York Times’ Jacey Fortin. “Whether it’s a large, flightless parrot or whether it’s a tapeworm, they all potentially have a role to play.”

Fun facts: Why the kākāpō is an oddball among parrots Unlike most parrots, kākāpō are nocturnal, heavy and flightless, but they’re skilled climbers.

They’re the only parrots known to perform mating displays at a location called a lek, and they have a lifespan similar to a human—up to about 90 years.

Parasites and their hosts often build complex relationships over time, as Marlene Zuk, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Minnesota who was not involved in the study, tells the New York Times. Sometimes, these parasites play a role in helping animals, including humans, develop their immune systems, and some parasites might fight off other, potentially worse, parasites from infecting their host creatures.

In addition, parasites also may help maintain biodiversity by preventing any single species from becoming too dominant in an ecosystem, per a statement from Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, a New Zealand group involved with the study.

“Despite their sometimes negative portrayal, parasites are increasingly appreciated for their ecological importance,” study co-author Jamie Wood, an ecologist at the University of Adelaide in Australia, says in another statement.

To trace the richness of parasites in the kākāpō, researchers analyzed more than 200 droppings from the birds, some dating back more than 800 years. Scientists were able to accomplish this task due to the kākāpō’s unique bathroom habits: The parrots are known to poop in cool, enclosed caves, conditions that can more or less preserve extremely old samples, reports the New York Times. More current samples were either frozen by scientists in recent decades or collected from the wild.

The work revealed that more than 80 percent of parasite groups previously in the kākāpō were not found in today’s birds—a higher decline than scientists initially suspected. In addition, scientists identified seven parasite species that appear to be only found in this bird, of which four no longer exist in modern kākāpō.

Only found in New Zealand, the kākāpō was almost driven to total extinction by human-led deforestation, hunting and the introduction of invasive predators. In 1995, there were reportedly only 51 kākāpō in the wild. Though the species is still endangered, today the birds’ numbers have risen to 241 living on sanctuary islands.

Researchers suggest the decline in parasite species may have been driven by the near extinction of the kākāpō, which led to fewer available hosts. Scientists also say that conservation practices such as deworming may have been a contributing factor.

This finding indicates that endangered species—not limited to the kākāpō—may only hold a small fraction of their original parasites, Boast says in the statement.

For now, it’s still too soon to say what the effects of the parasites’ disappearance may be for the future of the kākāpō.