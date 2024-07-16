Nesting Shorebirds Are Mobbing Drones on New York City Beaches

For the first time, the New York City police department began using drones equipped with inflatable rafts to help improve public safety on the city’s beaches this summer. The unmanned gadgets, which are equipped with cameras, are intended to drop the flotation devices near distressed swimmers and serve as an extra set of eyes for lifeguards, as they scan for sharks in the water.

So far, the pilot project has had some success: Last week, the NYPD said a drone spotted a shark off Rockaway Beach, which prompted officials to close part of the shoreline to protect swimmers.

But not everyone is thrilled about the buzzing, remote-controlled vehicles with rotating blades. American oystercatchers—shellfish-eating shorebirds with long orange beaks—are attacking the drones in an apparent bid to protect their nests.

Be Advised! Our drones have sighted a shark at Rockaway Beach. Beach will be closed from Beach 58th to Beach 81st. Our drones will continue to monitor the waters for any other shark sightings or swimmers in distress. Our goal is to keep the public safe and with new and improving… pic.twitter.com/azGxyKdcqH — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) July 11, 2024

The interactions are raising concerns about the safety of the birds, which could become injured by the drones’ fast-moving blades. (The drones can be up to three feet long.) Additionally, by mobbing the drones, the birds are expending precious time and energy that could be used for tending to their chicks or protecting their nests from predators like raccoons and crabs.

Worst-case scenario: The American oystercatchers may become so stressed by the presence of the whirling, man-made gizmos that they abandon their nests altogether, which could affect the vulnerable species’ population numbers.

“Wildlife in New York is often an afterthought,” says Chris Allieri, a bird advocate and founder of the NYC Plover Project, to Jake Offenhartz of the Associated Press (AP). “We should be asking ourselves how we can use this technology in a way that works for all New Yorkers, and that includes those with feathers.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lists American oystercatchers as a species of “high conservation concern” in its U.S. Shorebird Conservation Plan. The birds are also protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

American oystercatchers are striking. They have black feathers on their heads, chocolate brown feathers on their wings and backs, and white feathers on their undersides. Their beaks are bright orange, and their eyes are yellow. They also have vibrant orange rings around their eyes.

They use their long beaks to pluck oysters, clams and other shellfish from the sand, then skillfully pry them open to reveal the soft flesh inside. They primarily inhabit the coasts of the Americas, as well as throughout many Caribbean islands.

American oystercatchers face several threats to their survival. Their habitat often overlaps with human recreation and development areas, and the birds are sensitive to dogs, vehicles and pedestrians. They’re threatened by rising sea levels and more frequent and intense storms caused by climate change. And their eggs and chicks are being gobbled up by feral cats, skunks and other animals.

The species nests along the coast of New York, along with other shorebirds, including piping plovers, terns and black skimmers. But so far, the other birds don’t seem to mind the drones. Most of the attacks have been carried out by American oystercatchers.

More than meets the eye! The controller I’m holding is not for video games. It actually unlocks a powerful life-saving tool — allowing me to pilot a drone in flight on the other side of NYC.



This latest advancement in technology represents the next chapter in @NYPDPC’s… pic.twitter.com/JIbKmoVjuR — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) February 17, 2024

After learning about the conflict, the city’s drone operators agreed to launch the unmanned aircraft farther from American oystercatcher nests. The city’s police, fire and emergency management departments have also been holding briefings about the birds, which have included an educational component about their life cycles.

But those steps don’t seem to go far enough: After the adjustments, American oystercatchers were still seen mobbing drones, per the AP.

“Oystercatchers, in particular, are very defensive of their young, and they see drones as real predators for themselves or their chicks,” says Shiloh Schulte, an ornithologist who leads the American Oystercatcher Recovery Program for the bird conservation organization Manomet, to the New York Times’ Michael Levenson. “They think the drones are some form of raptor, so that’s why they’re attacking them. They see them as some sort of threat.”