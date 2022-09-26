NASA Will Soon Attempt to Crash a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid

Traveling at 14,000 miles per hour, a NASA spacecraft will slam into an asteroid Monday evening in an attempt to alter the flying rock’s trajectory in space. The asteroid poses no danger to Earth, but researchers want to test whether this approach is feasible in case of a future threat of impact.

“For the first time ever, we will measurably change the orbit of a celestial body in the universe,” Robert Braun, head of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory’s Space Exploration Sector, tells CNN's Ashley Strickland.

NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or DART, is set to hit the asteroid Dimorphos at 7:14 p.m. Eastern time. The space agency will live stream the impact on a broadcast that begins at 6:00 p.m. At the time of the collision, Dimorphos will be about 6.8 million miles from Earth.

The DART spacecraft has been hurtling toward its target since November 24, 2021, when it began its 10-month mission to Dimorphos. The asteroid is about 500 feet in diameter. In comparison, the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs was 6.2 miles wide.

“If a 160-meter asteroid [like Dimorphos] hits a city, it will [be] a bad day for that city, leaving a crater of more than a kilometer, but it won't change the whole planet,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator at NASA's Science Mission Directorate told Deutsche Welle in 2021.

Dimorphos orbits a half-mile-wide asteroid called Didymos roughly once every 12 hours. Rather than blowing Dimorphos into pieces, scientists hope a head-on collision will nudge the asteroid’s orbit, making it slightly more bound to Didymos by gravity and increasing its speed by just 1 percent, per CNN. This will likely shorten its orbit time by a few minutes.

“If we are able to see far enough in advance and know that an asteroid might be a problem, pushing it out of the way will be much safer than the big Hollywood idea of blowing it up,” Catriona McDonald, an astrophysicist at Warwick University, tells the Guardian’s Ian Sample.

As DART approaches the two objects, it will send live images back to Earth at a rate of about one per second. These will be the first close-up images of Dimorphos, which in the past has appeared only as a “fuzzy blob in telescopes,” writes the Washington Post’s Joel Achenbach.

A small Italian Space Agency satellite will also take images of the impact and its aftermath. Those images will be available in the coming days and weeks. In 2024, the European Space Agency will send a spacecraft to Dimorphos study the asteroid up close.

Scientists don’t exactly know the composition of Dimorphos—whether it’s a solid rock or a pile of rocks held together by gravity. If the latter, the impact may create an artificial meteor shower, the New York Times’ Jonathan O’Callaghan reported in 2020.

“People assume it’s a solid rock, we have a solid spacecraft, and we’re essentially playing a giant game of billiards in space… and you can basically just solve that out as a simple physics equation,” Cristina Thomas, a planetary scientist at Northern Arizona University who leads the observation team for the DART mission tells Science’s Zack Savitsky. “But there’s so much else that’s happening that makes that not true.”

Scientists say a lot can be learned from the mission, and testing this technology early is crucial in case of future Armageddon or Don’t Look Up scenarios.

“We’ve got to have such technology,” NASA’s planetary defense officer, Lindley Johnson, tells the Post. “It would be prudent upon us to test that all out ahead of time, so we’re not trying to do it for the first time when we really need it to work.”