More Than 300 Hats Have Been Pulled From Yellowstone’s Geothermal Features So Far This Year Debris, garbage and clothing often ends up in the park’s hot springs, geysers, fumaroles and mudpots Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Every year, roughly four million travelers visit Yellowstone National Park to marvel at its unique geothermal features. Most keep their personal items to themselves and throw their trash in the provided garbage cans. However, some visitors intentionally throw items into the more than 10,000 hot springs, geysers, fumaroles and mudpots scattered throughout the park; others accidentally lose their hats to the area’s high winds.

Geothermal debris is a more common problem than you might think: Already this year, park staffers have removed more than 13,000 pieces of garbage from Yellowstone’s thermal areas, according to a new report from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Hats were among the most common items, with members of the Yellowstone National Park geology program team recovering more than 300 of them so far in 2025. The estimated value of all that headgear? Nearly $6,000.

They’ve also removed some “bizarre” items, according to the report, including a Birkenstock sandal, a knockoff Louis Vuitton bucket hat, a pizza box with uneaten slices inside, a ball cap with the words “I PEE IN THE LAKE,” a koala stuffed animal and a Polaroid photo of Excelsior Geyser.

In 2024, crews had to remove a fully submerged vehicle from Semi-Centennial Geyser after a driver with four passengers accidentally drove off the road. (The car’s occupants all escaped with non-life-threatening injuries.) Park staffers have also had to remove pine tree trunks that visitors have thrown into hot springs, reported National Parks Traveler’s Rebecca Latson in December 2024.

Quick fact: How big is Yellowstone? The park stretches across 3,472 square miles, making it larger than both Rhode Island and Delaware.

Some of the most difficult and time-consuming items to remove are bits of food waste—like sunflower seed shells and orange peels—that visitors toss into the geothermal features.

Park staffers spend countless hours cleaning debris from Yellowstone’s hydrothermal features. These burbling, steaming sites might seem robust and unchangeable, but they’re actually quite sensitive, according to the USGS.

“Debris thrown into a hot spring can irreversibly change its behavior, resulting in lower temperature, changes to color and altered (or halted altogether!) eruption behavior,” according to the report. “This is what caused a change in the color of Morning Glory Pool, for example.”

In the 1880s, the Morning Glory Pool looked like a deep, purplish-blue morning glory flower—hence the name. However, today, the hot spring is a mix of yellows, oranges and greens.

Some of the changes can be attributed to a natural cooling of the water, which provides a hospitable environment for orange- and yellow-colored bacteria. However, park officials say vandalism is largely to blame for the pool’s modern color palette.

“Over the years people have thrown in thousands of pounds of coins, trash, rocks and logs into the pool,” according to the park. “Much of this debris became embedded in the sides and vent of the spring, which reduced the water circulation and thus the water temperature.”

Throughout the park, trash is often found floating in boiling water, which makes it difficult to remove safely. Members of the geology team use a variety of tools, from fishing rods and extra-long slotted spoons to 30-foot grabber poles to remove litter from the geothermal features. Some are off-the-shelf products, while others are specially designed and manufactured at the park for the task.

Crew members must also remove natural items like sticks and rocks, which have a tendency to accumulate in hydrothermal features near boardwalks and trails. So far this year, they’ve collected 4,000 rocks and sticks from various thermal areas throughout the park.

It’s a major undertaking that requires near-constant vigilance. So far this year, the cleanup crew members have walked more than 1,300 miles of trails and boardwalks and driven more than 11,000 miles in their quest to remove trash.

“We try to hit every area every week,” Jeff Hungerford, the park geologist at Yellowstone, told National Parks Traveler. “Sometimes when it gets really windy, we will try to hit Midway Geyser Basin twice a week or so.”

When they’re not picking up trash, members of the Yellowstone geology team complete other important tasks. Using water quality instruments and more than 100 temperature sensors, they measure the chemical composition and eruptive activity of features throughout the park. This data is helpful to the park’s interpretive staffers, who try to predict geyser behavior.

Working in collaboration with the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, the Yellowstone team also installs and maintains instruments designed to measure seismic activity, hydrothermal features and weather patterns.

The next time you visit Yellowstone, “hold on tight to your hats, stay on marked boardwalks and trails, and make sure all your trash (even the food!) ends up in a trash can,” cautions the USGS report.

If you do end up losing a hat or some other belonging, don’t try to retrieve it yourself. Instead, flag down a park staffer for help.

“If we are in the area, we are more than happy to come and retrieve something for people,” Hungerford told National Parks Traveler.