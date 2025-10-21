Cool Finds Miners Discovered a Mysterious Smoking Object in Western Australia. Experts Think It’s Likely Unexpected Space Debris Some theorize that it’s a piece of a rocket—and part of a growing pile of orbiting space junk Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

It’s not a bird, nor a plane, nor Superman. At first glance, the burning hunk of metal discovered in Western Australia’s Pilbara region seemed completely alien—but while experts suspect it to be a piece of space debris, the object likely has Earthly origins.

According to Western Australia Police Force social media posts, mine workers flagged the smoking object along a remote access road around 19 miles east of the town of Newman at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 18. The object didn’t come from a commercial aircraft, and initial assessments suggest that it is made of carbon fiber.

In a separate social media post, the Australian Space Agency explains that the object is probably a space launch vehicle’s propellant tank or pressure vessel.

Acting Pilbara Superintendent Les Andrews tells the West Australian that he relied on artificial intelligence to help start the investigation. “A few other suggestions were put forward, which proved incorrect, so I punched a photo into artificial intelligence, and it provided these suggestions, it basically went off from there,” he says. “The AI indicator was possibly space debris reentry, and that appears to be where we’re at.”

Since the discovery, experts have voiced theories about the debris’ origin, with many suggesting it was part of a Chinese rocket. Alice Gorman, a space archaeologist at Flinders University, tells the Guardian’s Tory Shepherd that it appears to be the fourth stage of a Jielong rocket launched by China in late September. (Rocket stages are spacecraft components; their engines propel the rocket’s payload into space before detaching.)

Quick fact: How much space junk falls to Earth each year? A lot, according to the A lot, according to the European Space Agency 's most recent report. The agency estimates that 1,200 intact objects re-entered Earth's atmosphere in 2024 alone, with incidents expected to increase in coming years.

“If it is the one from the 25th, that means it’s been orbiting the Earth for a bit and then came out of the blue,” she explains. “There was no indication it was going to re-enter right now so people weren’t expecting it—when I went to look for re-entry predictions I couldn’t find anything, which is an indication of the suddenness of it.”

Marco Langbroek, a member of Delft University of Technology’s faculty of aerospace engineering, agrees. In a post for his SatTrackCam Leiden blog, he suggests the apparent space debris may have come from the upper stage of a Chinese Jielong 3.

Curtin Institute of Radio Astronomy executive director Steven Tingay, however, tells the West Australian that it’s too soon to know.

“I’ve seen that speculation online and I guess that’s possible but there’d need to be some evidence pinning it back to any particular object,” Tingay notes. According to the outlet, authorities are also avoiding pointing fingers at any specific nation.

Earth’s orbit has become increasingly crowded with abandoned debris. This debris can affect people on the surface, too, the European Space Agency writes in a 2025 report. Such debris “poses a problem for the near-Earth environment on a global scale,” the agency writes, noting that the number of objects, and their combined mass and area, have skyrocketed since the Space Age began in the 1950s.

As the investigation continues, the discovery is sure to continue fueling discussions about the potential consequences of increasing space traffic and space debris.