Meteorite Crash in Canada Is Caught by Home Security Camera in Likely World-First Video Footage

A homeowner on Prince Edward Island in Canada has had a very unusual near-death experience: A meteorite landed exactly where he’d been standing roughly two minutes earlier. What’s more, his home security camera caught the impact on video—capturing a rare clip that might be the first known recording of both the visual and audio of a meteorite striking the planet.

The shocking event took place in July 2024 and was announced in a statement by the University of Alberta on Monday.

“It sounded like a loud, crashing, gunshot bang,” the homeowner, Joe Velaidum, tells the Canadian Press’ Lyndsay Armstrong.

Velaidum wasn’t home to hear the sound in person, however. Last summer, he and his partner Laura Kelly noticed strange, star-shaped, grey debris in front of their house after returning from a walk with their dogs. They checked their security camera footage, and that’s when they saw and heard it: a small rock plummeting through the sky and smashing into their walkway. It landed so quickly that the space rock itself is only visible in two of the video’s frames.

“The shocking thing for me is that I was standing right there a couple of minutes right before this impact,” Velaidum tells CBC News’ Stephen Brun. “If I’d have seen it, I probably would’ve been standing right there, so it probably would’ve ripped me in half.”

Meteorite strike caught on P.E.I. home security camera Watch on

The couple initially collected 0.25 ounces of fragments from the grass surrounding the impact site, and they later returned wielding a vacuum and magnet to recover more pieces. Suspecting something (literally) astronomical, they reported the event through the University of Alberta’s Meteorite Reporting System.

As luck would have it, Chris Herd, curator of the university’s meteorite collection, had already planned a vacation to Prince Edward Island just ten days later. So, he made a detour to check out the report.

“My wife and I went over, we actually took our son and his girlfriend to help, we used a kitchen scale (to measure the sample) and documented everything … the whole thing was really cool,” Herd tells the Canadian Press. At Velaidum and Kelly’s home in Marshfield, they collected additional samples and measured the small, 0.79-by-0.79-inch divot the meteorite impact left in the walkway.

In total, the homeowners, Herd and his family recovered around 3.35 ounces of meteorite fragments, per CBC News. Further analysis confirmed the newly named “Charlottetown Meteorite” to be an ordinary chondrite, which is the most common type of meteorite.

“As the first and only meteorite from the province of PEI, the Charlottetown Meteorite sure announced its arrival in a spectacular way. No other meteorite fall has been documented like this, complete with sound,” Herd says in the statement. “It adds a whole new dimension to the natural history of the island.”

He tells CBC News that the meteorite came from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and it would have been traveling at least 125 miles per hour right before the impact.

Interestingly, no one reported seeing a fireball over that area around the time of the impact. According to the Weather Network’s Scott Sutherland, this could be because the meteorite landed hours before sunset, making it difficult to spot a bright streak in the daytime sky, in addition to the fact that it was a cloudy day. This makes the recording of the event all the more special.

“To see a meteorite from hundreds of millions of miles away that enters our atmosphere and hits our tiny little province, and a tinier little community within that province, and then my doorstep. It’s just unbelievable,” Velaidum says to the Canadian Press. “I have been thinking about it a lot because, you know, when you have a near-death experience it kind of shocks you.”