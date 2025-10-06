Leeches May Be 200 Million Years Older Than We Thought—and Haven’t Always Sucked Blood A Wisconsin fossil find suggests leeches once ate their prey whole or simply sucked up their innards Mary Randolph - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The biological history of leeches is difficult to study: Their tissue decomposes almost immediately, and their boneless bodies rarely fossilize.

But a geological formation in Wisconsin preserved a leech fossil for 437 million years, a new study finds. It’s the first-ever discovery of its kind—and an analysis of the preserved leech suggests the species could be much older than previously thought, preceding dinosaurs by 200 million years.

Key takeaway What’s been unearthed at the Waukesha Biota? Other finds at the famed fossil site include ancient algae, sea sponges, and coral—and a rare trilobite curator Chris Gass named after Waukesha, Wisconsin, itself.

“A rare animal and just the right environment to fossilize it—it’s like hitting the lottery twice,” says Karma Nanglu, a paleontologist at the University of California, Riverside, and a co-author on the study, in a statement.

The study, published October 1 in the journal PeerJ, describes an ancient animal with the same large tail sucker and segmented body found in leeches today. One key feature is missing, though—the second sucker that modern leeches use to pierce the skin of their prey and suck blood.

The preserved leech likely fed and thrived in saltwater, feasting on small marine creatures. In contrast, modern leeches can be found on land and in both oceans and freshwater.

Because there were not many vertebrates in the area of Wisconsin where the fossil was found—and thus not much blood to suck—researchers believe the ancient leeches instead ate their prey whole or simply sucked up their innards.

Wisconsin’s Waukesha Biota has a specific geological makeup famous for preserving the bodies of animals that usually don’t fossilize. Also known as a Lagerstätte, a German word for a rare paleontological site, it’s home to sediment that holds a high concentration of such deposits.

The Wisconsin site is famed for its preservation of ancient soft-bodied organisms like leeches—leading Kenneth Gass, a paleontologist at the Milwaukee Public Museum not involved with the study to tell the New York Times’ Jack Tamisiea that if ancient leeches were to be found anywhere, it would be there.

“If leeches go back that far, it would not be surprising that their fossils would turn up in the Waukesha Biota,” Gass says.

He adds, however, that it’s hard to tell whether this fossil is a direct ancestor of the modern leech because the entire animal is not intact.

The research team made this discovery while reading another paper that more broadly studied fossils in the Waukesha Biota area. Nanglu noticed the leech-like fossil and brought the photo to Danielle de Carle, a leech expert at the University of Toronto.

“The second we saw it, we knew we had something,” de Carle tells The New York Times.

Leeches have long played a key role in ecosystems and medicine, but most research on the animal has come from the modern-day leeches. The newly described find is the only body fossil ever found from the leech species.

Nanglu says the study shows how much more research is left to be discovered on leeches and other ancient species.

“We don’t know nearly as much as we think we do,” he says in the statement. “This paper is a reminder that the tree of life has deep roots, and we’re just beginning to map them.”