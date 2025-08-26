Last Known Surviving American Ace Pilot From World War II Dies at 103 Donald McPherson shot down five planes in the Pacific theater in the final years of the war, earning him the title of “ace” Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

America’s last known surviving World War II “ace”—a pilot who shot down five enemy planes—has died at age 103.

Donald McPherson served as a Navy fighter pilot in the Pacific theater during the war’s final years. For his service, he received the Congressional Gold Medal and three Distinguished Flying Crosses.

“It hasn’t been [until] these later years in his life that he’s had so many honors and medals,” Beth Delabar, his daughter, tells the Beatrice Daily Sun’s Rob Schlotterbeck. She adds that her father wanted to be remembered first for his faith, then for his family and “service to his country.”

Quick fact: Where did the term “flying ace” come from? Newspapers first used the term to describe the French aviator Adolphe Pégoud during World War I.

Born in Adams, Nebraska in 1922, McPherson grew up on a farm during the Great Depression, reports the Military Times’ Jon Guttman. When the United States entered World War II, he had been saving money for college. McPherson enlisted in the Navy in February 1943, when he was 20.

McPherson was sent to the Pacific, where the U.S. was battling Japan, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex. He joined Fighter Squadron 83 and flew a Grumman F6F Hellcat fighter, which was capable of bombing and rocket attacks, according to a statement from the National WWII Museum.

McPherson flew his first combat mission on March 19, 1945: a raid of Japan’s Ryukyu Islands. Just a few weeks later, the U.S. would attack the largest of the islands, Okinawa, beginning one of the Pacific War’s bloodiest battles.

McPherson’s job was to act as the Navy ships’ defense—attacking Japanese planes that could bomb ships full of American soldiers. During one Allied attack on Japan’s mainland, a Yokosuka D4Y3 dive bomber dropped two 250-pound bombs on the USS Franklin, and McPherson was reminded of his task’s importance.

“I was one of three pilots that were transported to the carrier to fly off one of only three good planes that they had left,” McPherson previously told the Military Times. “When we went down to the hangar deck to get those planes, there were hundreds of dead sailors on cots, covered—their loss was tremendous.”

During another mission, McPherson observed two Japanese planes flying low over the water, he recalled in a tribute video shared by Fagen Fighters WWII Museum in Minnesota. McPherson fired at one plane, killing its pilot. Then, he performed a “wingover”—a steep, climbing turn—and fired at the second plane. After hitting it, he “did a lot of violent maneuvering to try to get out of there without getting shot down.”

“I did go home that day with a hole or two in my plane,” McPherson said in the video. “When I landed, the plane captain said, ‘I see you picked up a little lead today.’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah? Whereabouts?’ And he said, ‘Well, there’s a hole about a foot behind your back.’”

By World War II’s end in September 1945, McPherson’s fighter squadron had destroyed 220 airborne Japanese planes, as well as 72 grounded ones, per the statement. According to the Military Times, 11 of its members had become aces.

About 1,450 combat pilots have earned the title of ace, or “American Fighter Ace,” since the start of World War I, according to the American Fighter Aces Association. Today, most of America’s remaining aces are veterans of the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and the community continues to dwindle in size. “With aerial warfare shifting away from dogfights and toward the use of unmanned aircraft, it’s possible the American Fighter Aces will never get another member,” wrote Air & Space magazine in 2015.

Before going to Japan, McPherson had married his high school girlfriend, Thelma Johnston. After the war, he returned to his wife on the farm in Nebraska and raised three children. He exited active military service in November 1945 and completed his Navy Reserve obligation in October 1956. According to McPherson’s obituary, his life was “a harmonious blend of hard work and passion.”

“He kind of just focused on doing his best with every day he had, and that worked for him,” McPherson’s other daughter, Donna Mulder, tells Nebraska broadcaster 10/11 News’ Matt Kirkle.

McPherson farmed for most of his life, and he also spent 20 years working as a letter carrier. He helped lead the Adams United Methodist Church, volunteered as a scoutmaster and was a member of the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). He also helped organize and operate baseball and softball leagues for local children.

“He was up to his eyeballs in service in all sorts of ways once he got back [from the war],” McPherson’s son, Dean McPherson, tells the Beatrice Daily Sun. “I mean, mail carrier, VFW, American Legion, scouting, anything in the church or the community, he was right there in the middle of it.”