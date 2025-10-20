Is This Mysterious Glow at the Center of the Milky Way Caused by Dark Matter? An excess of gamma rays in the center of our galaxy could mean scientists have finally detected dark matter particles—or not Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Dark matter—an unseen substance thought to make up 27 percent of the universe—is one of space science’s great mysteries. It does not reflect or emit any light, so spotting it is difficult. But a new paper suggests a strange glow at the center of our galaxy could be evidence of dark matter’s existence.

The analysis, published in the journal Physical Review Letters on October 16, tests out competing theories about dark matter—an argument with origins in a mysterious gamma-ray phenomenon that’s vexed scientists for decades.

In 2009, the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope observed an excess of gamma rays from the middle of the Milky Way. Known as the galactic center gamma-ray excess (GCE) phenomenon, the light may have come from a class of rapidly spinning neutron stars that emit light, called pulsars. Or, it could have been produced by colliding particles of dark matter, according to a competing theory.

The new research suggests that both theories are equally likely. A team of researchers used supercomputers to conduct advanced simulations that mapped where dark matter theoretically should be found in the Milky Way.

Key takeaway: Hiding in plain sight Dark matter likely makes up more than a quarter of the known universe. What about visible matter—which has weight and mass and can actually be perceived by the human eye? Turns out, visible matter Dark matter likely makes up more than a quarter of the known universe. What about visible matter—which has weight and mass and can actually be perceived by the human eye? Turns out, visible matter makes up just 5 percent of the universe. The rest is dark energy —itself a weird phenomenon. The still-mysterious energy is thought to be causing the universe to expand.

The GCE appears to have a non-spherical shape. If it were caused by dark matter, scientists had previously argued, it would be expected to look more like a sphere—a point against the dark matter explanation. But the new work suggests prior analyses didn’t fully take the Milky Way’s formation into account. The researchers included more details about the galaxy’s history in their simulations, predicting the GCE would be asymmetric, even if caused by dark matter.

“We know that billions of years ago, our galaxy suffered mergers with a number of smaller galaxies, and they brought with them their dark matter,” Joseph Silk, an astrophysicist at Johns Hopkins University and study co-author, tells Leah Crane at New Scientist. “A consequence of that history is that nobody in their right mind would expect the center of the galaxy to be spherically symmetric.”

The team showed that the gamma rays that would be produced by the dark matter collisions in their simulations match the distribution of gamma rays observed by the Fermi telescope. The predictions show a “significantly nonspherical” phenomenon, they conclude.

“Our key new result is that dark matter fits the gamma-ray data at least as well as the rival neutron star hypothesis,” Silk says to Will Dunham at Reuters. “We have increased the odds that dark matter has been indirectly detected.”

Still, the study does not definitively prove the existence of dark matter. Pulsars from spinning neutron stars are still a possible explanation for the GCE, Jeff Grube, an astrophysicist at King’s College London who was not involved in the work, tells New Scientist. “At best, this leaves the situation ambiguous.”

The construction of the Cherenkov Telescope Array, a massive gamma ray telescope observatory in the Canary Islands and Chile, should help. The new telescope’s higher-resolution observations could help researchers finally answer the question, according to a statement.

“In some sense, there’s a 50 percent chance we might have discovered dark matter in enormous quantities, but it’s going to take a new telescope to sort this out,” Silk adds to New Scientist.

The research team will next work on predicting where dark matter might be found in some of the dwarf galaxies around our Milky Way, per the statement. They can then map those predictions onto the high-resolution data from the new telescope.

“It's possible we will see the new data and confirm one theory over the other,” Silk says in the statement. “Or maybe we'll find nothing, in which case it'll be an even greater mystery to resolve.”