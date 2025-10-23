Iceland Is No Longer Mosquito Free. Is Climate Change to Blame? It was previously thought to be one of the last places on Earth without the insects Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Scientists in Iceland have documented the presence of mosquitoes in the wild for the first time in the nation’s history. Experts say the discovery is a sign of the effects climate change and globalization are having on the small country—and that six of the seven continents now host the insects.

The three mosquitoes were caught by Björn Hjaltason, a bug enthusiast who has spent years attracting insects to his property using a technique called “wine roping,” reports Amelia Nierenberg at the New York Times. The technique, which is usually used to lure moths, involves dipping ropes or fabric in sugared wine.

This time, however, Hjaltason caught something else.

“At dusk on the evening of October 16th, I caught sight of a strange fly on a red wine ribbon,” Hjaltason posted on Facebook, according to Icelandic broadcaster RUV. “I immediately suspected what was going on and quickly collected the fly. It was a female.”

Fun Fact: One insect to rule them all Only one insect species is endemic to Antarctica: Belgica antarctica, the Antarctic midge. As Only one insect species is endemic to Antarctica: Belgica antarctica, the Antarctic midge. As Smithsonian magazine's Meilan Solly reported in 2019, the cold-adapted insects are known as one of wildlife's most stress-tolerant species.

Hjaltason contacted Matthías Alfreðsson, an entomologist at the Natural Science Institute of Iceland, who drove over to his house the next day, reports Laura Paddison at CNN. They eventually captured three mosquitoes in total at the property—two females and one male.

All of them were members of the species Culiseta annulata. The mosquitoes are present in other Nordic and European countries and are adapted to cold temperatures.

Some experts have linked the sightings to climate change. Iceland saw record-breaking heat this summer. Glaciers have collapsed or melted away, and invasive species are threatening the native flora and fauna of the country.

“The recent mosquito sightings in Iceland are likely linked to the effects of climate change,” Carla Vieira, a scientist who studies mosquito-borne viruses at the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia, said in an email to Kelly Kasulis Cho at the Washington Post. “Rising global temperatures and milder winters are creating more favorable conditions for mosquitoes to survive and reproduce in regions that were previously too cold for them.”

Others, like Alfreðsson, say we shouldn’t be quick to link the discovery of the mosquitoes to global warming, reports CNN. Colin J. Carlson, an epidemiologist at Yale University School of Public Health, echoes that sentiment to the outlet. “Climate change may have made this more likely, but I’m not convinced it’s a clear, direct impact,” Carlson says. “The truth is, we just don’t know a lot about endemic mosquito range shifts that are already happening.”

While no one knows how the mosquitoes arrived in Iceland, experts speculate that they came from ships or containers from abroad. “With only three specimens found,” Gísli Már Gíslason, a professor emeritus of limnology at the University of Iceland, tells the Times, “I would guess it’s a very recent arrival.”

It’s unclear if the mosquitoes will be able to establish themselves in Iceland. Philip Weinstein, an infectious diseases researcher at the University of Adelaide, tells the Washington Post that Iceland’s harsh winters might be too much, even for a cold-adapted species. On the other hand, Gíslason tells the Times that he predicts the mosquitoes will establish themselves.

More monitoring will be needed to see what happens, Alfreðsson says to the Times. But if the mosquitoes are truly there to stay, only Antarctica will be free of the pesky insects.