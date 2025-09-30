New Research To Hide From Predators, Some Animals Camouflage Into Their Surroundings While Others Display Bright Colors as a Warning. What Keeps Them Safest? While many circumstances factor into the calculation, researchers found in a new study that local predators, not appearance alone, had the greatest impact on a color strategy’s success Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Animals need to get creative to survive in the wild. While some feature bright “warning colors” to keep predators away, a strategy called aposematism, others evolved to stay hidden in their surroundings,

How well does each strategy work? It depends on the context, a new study suggests. In a study published last week in the journal Science, researchers investigated the effectiveness of these contrasting antipredator color strategies by conducting experiments with 15,018 differently colored paper “moths” in 16 different countries around the world.

“Natural selection has repeatedly led to the evolution of two alternative antipredator color strategies—camouflage to avoid detection and aposematism to advertise unprofitability—but we lack understanding of how ecological context favors one strategy over the other,” they write.

So they conducted a massive field study using triangular paper “moths.” The faux bugs were either orange and black (a typical warning pattern), a camouflaging, bark-like brown color or an unusual bright blue and black, five of the study authors write for The Conversation. The researchers baited each faux “moth” with a mealworm, then assessed the effectiveness of its coloration. If a predator consumed the bait, the researchers concluded that the color strategy had failed.

“Overall, the results showed how multiple mechanisms determine which strategy is more advantageous in a particular circumstance,” Jennifer Kelley, a marine biologist at the University of Western Australia and co-author of the study, says in a statement. In other words, there wasn’t one clear winner—the success or failure of a particular color depended on the circumstances.

Predator communities, habitats and prey familiarity all play a role in determining which approach will be most successful, the researchers found.

The behavior of the local predator community, however, was most significant to the success or failure of a strategy. For example, camouflaging was a better strategy in places with high competition among predators and lots of predator attacks. This is probably because predators were more willing to take a chance on possibly toxic or distasteful prey.

Fun Fact: Colors can be appealing, too Animals don’t just use color to deceive or scare off predators: An animal’s coloration can also attract a mate or lure symbiotic species.

On the other hand, camouflaged prey in bright habitats were less hidden and thus worse off than those with typical warning colors. They were also more vulnerable in environments where prey frequently camouflage, likely because predators were more active in searching for them.

“This is the most comprehensive experimental study on warning signal success that I have ever seen,” David Kikuchi, an evolutionary biologist at Oregon State University who did not participate in the study, tells Science News’ Jake Buehler. “It reveals patterns that have been previously hypothesized but not tested.”

Predators avoided classic orange-and-black warning patterns more than the unusually colored paper moths in areas where warning colors are common, suggesting that predators learn to steer clear of familiar warning signals. This might shed light on why many animals feature similar color combinations—they share typical warning signals because predators avoid them.

Monarch butterflies, for example, are black, orange and white, a stark warning for any nearby birds feeling snackish. The ones that decide to take a bite anyway soon learn their lesson—the butterflies have toxins in their systems that make them taste bad and are not digestible by birds, which vomit after attempting to eat the unpleasant meal, per Deutsche Welle’s Carla Bleiker. Meanwhile, animals like the Arizona mountain kingsnake aren’t poisonous, but their coloring echoes that of venomous snakes in an attempt to fool predators into staying away, Bleiker notes.

“Multiple features of the environment determine which strategy is more protective,” the five researchers write in The Conversation. “The success or failure of a strategy “might be more dependent on ecological context than that of warning signals,” they note.

Changes wrought by humans and the climate could further complicate the picture, they warn. The researchers hypothesize that a species’ ability to foil a predator using camouflage may be more vulnerable to human-caused changes than other color strategies such as warning signals. As climate change continues to transform animal habitats, they write, “conditions that are vital to the success of different antipredator strategies can also change.”