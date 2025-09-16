Here’s How to See Saturn at Its Best and Brightest This Month The giant planet will enter opposition, when the Earth will be between Saturn and the Sun, this weekend Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

While Saturn has been visible in the night sky all of September, this weekend, the ringed planet will shine its brightest. Here’s what to know about its placement, and how to best see it.

The Earth will be between Saturn and the Sun, a configuration known as opposition, on September 21 at 2 a.m. Eastern time. The best time to observe a planet is when it’s in opposition, because it’s closest to our orbit and thus appears bigger and brighter than usual. Saturn will be approximately 1.28 billion kilometers (roughly 795 million miles) away from the Earth at opposition, according to EarthSky.

Fun fact: Titan Saturn's largest moon is Saturn's largest moon is the only moon in our solar system known to have a dense atmosphere.

You won’t need any special equipment to see Saturn, though you might see its rings with the help of a small telescope, according to NASA. “Face towards the south-southeast. Around midnight, look about a third of the way up the sky. Saturn only gets to about 35 degrees high in the south at its highest, near the zodiac constellation Aquarius,” explains astronomer Bob Berman for the Old Farmer’s Almanac. A new moon will help out, ensuring the sky remains dark.

Once it enters opposition, Saturn will remain fairly visible in the night sky until February 2026, so don’t worry too much if you don’t catch a glimpse this weekend. But it’s worth looking for the plannet. “It’s good for the soul, I think, to be reminded that we live on a planet that’s in a solar system that’s in motion, that’s part of a galaxy,” says Chris Lintott, an astrophysicist at the University of Oxford, to Nicola Davis at the Guardian. “I think for me by looking up, by paying attention to the moon and the planets, I get this real sense of the cycles of life.”

If you have a telescope and go out September 20, you might also be able to see Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, transit over the planet. Starting at just after 1 a.m. Eastern time, Titan will cast its shadow across Saturn’s surface. The entire event will last more than two hours. “It is quite a challenge, you are looking at a small dot moving in front of a bigger dot, but … it is technically possible,” says Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, to the Guardian.

The next transit will take place on October 6, and after that, you’ll have to wait 15 years to see the phenomenon. You’ll have more opportunities to see Saturn shine brightly again, however, since the planet enters opposition roughly once a year.