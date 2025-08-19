Habitat Loss Is Leading to Inbreeding Among Michigan’s Only Species of Venomous Snake Roads, buildings and other manmade barriers are preventing the small pit vipers from slithering around to find mates from other populations Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Michigan’s only species of venomous snake is in trouble.

Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes (Sistrurus catenatus) are becoming more isolated because of habitat fragmentation in the state, which is leading to inbreeding. The findings from Michigan, described in a new paper published August 18 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, could spell bad news for the broader population of the federally threatened snakes across the Midwest.

Michigan has “fairly large and stable populations” of eastern massasauga rattlesnakes, says study co-author Sarah Fitzpatrick, an evolutionary biologist at Michigan State University, in a statement. So, the fact that scientists have detected inbreeding in these groups is “concerning,” she adds, because other populations throughout the Midwest are “much smaller and even more fragmented.”

Starting in 2009, researchers spent 15 years capturing eastern massasauga rattlesnakes in Barry and Cass counties in the southwestern part of the state. They recorded detailed notes about each creature, including its length, weight and pregnancy status, and collected blood samples. Once they were finished examining the snakes, they outfitted them with a small microchip-style tracking device before releasing them back into the wild.

The scientists returned to the same places year after year, which meant they sometimes recaptured the same snakes. Over time, this allowed them to estimate the reptiles’ survival rates. From the blood samples, researchers were also able to sequence the snakes’ genomes and create a large family tree.

In the end, the researchers studied more than 1,000 snakes. They found clear evidence of “inbreeding depression,” a term scientists use to describe the consequences of mating among closely related individuals. Inbreeding is problematic because it leads to low genetic diversity, which can make animals more susceptible to genetic defects and other problems.

The 5 percent most inbred individuals were 13.5 percent less likely to have any surviving offspring compared to the least inbred snakes, the researchers found. In addition, the most inbred snakes had an 11.6 percent lower annual survival rate than their peers.

Michigan’s eastern massasaugas are likely breeding with their relatives because of habitat fragmentation, the researchers say. As humans construct more and more roads, farms and buildings, they create manmade barriers that prevent the snakes from slithering around freely to find mates from different populations. Eastern massasaugas, which live in wetlands, are “very vulnerable to even minor disturbances to their habitat,” Fitzpatrick says in the statement.

Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes are considered a keystone species in Michigan, which means they play a crucial role in the overall health and wellbeing of the state’s wetlands ecosystems. If the reptiles vanish altogether, the delicate balance of these ecosystems will be thrown off, the researchers say.

But now that conservationists understand the problem, they can turn their attention toward possible solutions. Constructing wildlife underpasses or relocating individual snakes, for example, could help reduce inbreeding and improve the species’ chances of survival.

Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes have been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 2016, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which funded the recent study in Michigan.

The small pit vipers live throughout the northern midwest of the United States, as well as Ontario, Canada. In the U.S., Michigan has the largest population and distribution, though the snakes also live in dispersed areas of Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania and Missouri.

For years, they were considered a subspecies of the western massasauga rattlesnake. But after conducting genetic testing, scientists determined in 2011 they were distinct enough to be their own species, Sistrurus catenatus.

Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes primarily feast on small mammals, including meadow voles and masked shrews. Known as “swamp rattlers,” they also sometimes eat amphibians, reptiles and birds.

Though they are venomous, eastern massasaugas like to avoid confrontation whenever possible, so they rarely bite humans, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The snakes tend to be most active between late March and late October, when the weather is warm.

“Nearly every snake that people will encounter in the state … is going to be harmless and play important roles in local ecosystems,” Rachel Lincoln, a spokeswoman for Michigan's Department of Natural Resources, told the Lansing State Journal’s Sarah Moore this past May.

Earlier this year, an eastern massasauga made headlines after it was found dead at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor. Authorities said the snake appeared to have been killed intentionally with a blunt object, in violation of the Endangered Species Act. The culprit has not been identified, but could face up to a year in prison and a fine of $50,000, reports WOOD’s Matt Jaworowski.

Several months later, staff were heartened to discover that another eastern massasauga rattlesnake had taken up residence at the botanical gardens. Nicknamed Gertrude, the female snake was not only alive and well, but was also spotted rearing a brood of baby snakes.