Gigantic ‘Walking Stick’ Discovered in Australia Might Be the Continent’s Heaviest Insect Scientists identified the elusive new species from a female found in a high-altitude rainforest’s canopy Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Scientists in Australia say they’ve found a new species of stick insect in the remote rainforests of northern Queensland, and it may be the heaviest insect in the country.

Stick insects, also known as walking sticks, blend into their surroundings by looking like twigs. At about 15.75 inches long, the new species, named Acrophylla alta and described in the journal Zootaxa, looks like a pretty massive twig. The longest known stick insects, however, can grow more than 20 inches—but even they are lighter than the recently discovered species.

The “supersized”​​​​​​​ A. alta weighs around 1.6 ounces (44 grams), or slightly less than a golf ball. “From what we know to date, this is Australia’s heaviest insect,” study co-author Angus Emmott, a researcher at James Cook University in Australia, says in a statement.

Fun facts: World records for heaviest insects The heaviest insect was a pregnant female wētāpunga, a grasshopper-like creature in New Zealand, at 2.5 ounces (71 grams).

Several beetles are vying for the title of heaviest insect species. But their larvae grow even heavier: The heaviest beetle larva was a male Actaeon beetle in Japan that reached 8 ounces (228 grams), or the size of a small brown rat.

The insect dwells in the high-altitude rainforest, far up in the canopy, which might explain not just why it wasn’t discovered until now, but also its size. “It’s a cool, wet environment where they live,” Emmott explains in the statement. “Their body mass likely helps them survive the colder conditions, and that’s why they’ve developed into this large insect over millions of years.”

Ross Coupland, a wildlife expert and co-author of the study, received a photo of the giant insect from someone on social media, reports Eelemarni Close-Brown at the Guardian. Coupland and Emmott spent many nights searching for the elusive insect, and they were eventually rewarded by coming across a female specimen. They collected the creature for further study.

“We looked at its eggs after it laid some eggs, and we were absolutely certain it was a new species,” Emmott tells Christopher Testa at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Each species of stick insect has unique eggs.

Two more female specimens have been found since, but researchers have yet to identify a male of the species. That’s because the male insects are smaller than their female counterparts, and they also look very different. “You really need to find the male copulating with the female,” Emmott explains to the Guardian. “You know what it is then, and you collect the eggs and you can actually ascertain that they’re one of the same thing.”

The discovery highlights the importance of looking toward higher ground—and higher branches—to uncover new species. “Canopies are not well studied, so there’s a chance there are many more species in the canopy than we can even imagine,” says Peter Valentine, an environmental scientist at James Cook University who was not involved in the study, to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. He adds the study underscores the need for long-term funding of efforts to protect rainforests from threats like invasive insects.

“We can’t conserve a species if we don’t know it exists or where it occurs,” Nicole Gunter, an entomologist at the Queensland Museum who was not involved in the research, says to the Guardian. She estimates that as much as 70 percent of Australia’s insect species have not been formally described.

For now, Emmott hopes to find a male and uncover more information about this heavyweight insect. “It would be very good just to know how abundant they are and exactly where they occur, because that will help us in conserving them,” he says to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “The scary thing is we may be losing species before we even know they exist.”