Fossil Hunter Discovers 66-Million-Year-Old Vomit in Denmark, Offering a Clue to the Cretaceous Food Chain

Sixty-six million years ago, a marine creature, minding its own business at the bottom of a Cretaceous sea, munched on some sea lilies—then didn’t feel too great.

Now, a fossil hunter in Denmark named Peter Bennicke has found the remains of this Cretaceous snack: fossilized vomit. The discovery was announced Monday in a statement from the natural history museum in the Danish town of Faxe, called Geomuseum Faxe.

The fossil is “truly an extraordinary find,” as Jesper Milàn, a paleontologist and curator at Geomuseum Faxe, says in the statement, per CNN’s Jack Guy.

It all started when Bennicke found some strange fragments on the Danish island of Zealand at Stevns Klint, a fossil-rich, coastal cliff that’s also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. He brought the fragments to the Geomuseum Faxe, where experts identified them as pieces of sea lily. These aquatic, plant-like animals related to sea stars and sea urchins are formally called crinoids.

In the fossil, the hard-to-digest bits of sea lily were encompassed in chalk. Essentially, it was prehistoric puke, scientifically called regurgitalite.

Technically, the sea lily does not appear to have reached the vomiter’s stomach, since “the edges of the fossils are very sharp and clear,” as Paul Olsen, a paleontologist at Columbia University who was not involved with the find, tells NPR’s James Doubek. For that reason, he calls it a “gastric ejection” rather than true vomit. But nevertheless, he adds, it’s an “especially nice example” of a regurgitalite fossil.

Besides giving millions of people around the world the chance to giggle about vomit like children, the finding “tells us something about who was eating who 66 million years ago,” Milàn tells the BBC. It helps scientists better understand the organization of the Cretaceous period food chain.

During the Late Cretaceous, dinosaurs—including Tyrannosaurus and Velociraptor—roamed the land, shortly before the notorious Chicxulub impactor nearly wiped them out. Milàn, however, suspects the animal that ate the sea lilies all that time ago to be a bottom-dwelling shark with crushing teeth instead of sharp ones, as Victor Mather reports for the New York Times.

Lilies, however, “aren’t that great to eat, because they are almost only skeleton,” he explains to the New York Times. “So, they took what they could and threw up the rest.”

Sharks survived the Chicxulub impactor, and today, the closest living relative of Milàn’s hypothesized shark would be Australia’s Port Jackson shark.

The fossilized vomit has been designated “Danekræ,” a unique Danish term for objects discovered in Denmark of significant natural historical value. As of today, more than 1,000 discoveries have been identified as Danekræ, and finders are required by law to hand them over to a natural history museum in the country.

While this may now be the “world’s most famous piece of puke,” as Milàn tells the BBC, it’s actually not the oldest. That award goes to 160-million-year-old ichthyosaur vomit discovered in England in 2002, according to Guinness World Records.