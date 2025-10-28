For Two Days Each Year, These Drab Brown Toads Turn a Dazzling Neon Yellow—and Scientists Finally Know Why When monsoon rains begin to fall on the Indian subcontinent, Asian common toads congregate at temporary puddles for a frenzied, two-day mating spree Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Most of the year, male Asian common toads are a dull, muddy brown color. But when the first monsoon rains begin drenching their homes in India and southeast Asia, signaling the beginning of the frogs’ frenetic mating season, the drab creatures transform into dazzling, neon-yellow beacons. This major makeover doesn’t last long—roughly two days—before the toads return to their more muted palette.

But why? Recent research, published September 2 in the journal Ichthyology & Herpetology, suggests this dramatic wardrobe change is a unique evolutionary adaptation that helps ensure the species’ survival. By changing colors, the study concludes, males can more easily identify females during their annual, chaotic mating spree.

Did you know? Explosive breeders Some species breed from time to time, but others—known as explosive breeders—do all of their breeding in a brief period. These breeding periods can Some species breed from time to time, but others—known as explosive breeders—do all of their breeding in a brief period. These breeding periods can last from a few days to just a few hours each year, raising the reproductive stakes for all involved.

Researchers first used a spectrometer to measure and document the colors of various Asian common toads (Duttaphrynus melanostictus) in the wild during the brief mating season. They fed this data to a computer model, which helped them “see” what toads see when they look at each other—a toad vision simulator of sorts. This experiment suggests that toads can clearly distinguish between the hues of yellow males and brown females.

Next, they built life-like 3D models of the toads, based on a specimen housed at the Natural History Museum Vienna. They painted the resin replicas to match the colors recorded by the spectrometer—some yellow to mimic breeding males, some brown to look like females.

Then, the researchers took the look-alikes out into the wild and placed them near a group of toads gathering to breed. The real-life male toads paid much more attention to the brown models, nudging them, pushing them and attempting to hop onto their backs in a mating position. They mostly ignored the yellow replicas.

“During model experiments, males had twice as much physical contact with brown models and clasped them 40 times more often than yellow models,” the researchers write in the paper.

Taken together, the findings indicate male toads change colors to reduce confusion and prevent cases of mistaken identity during their frenetic two-day mating window. Males need to act quickly and decisively if they hope to mate successfully with a female, so a color change may give them an advantage when it comes to identifying partners during their brief mating spree.

Even with the helpful color-changing adaptation, the male frogs still attempt to mate with anything and everything brown in their immediate vicinity—from betel nuts and other inanimate objects, to fish and even other species of toads.

In explosive breeding species like Asian common toads, “mispairings are common,” lead author Susanne Stückler, a researcher at Schönbrunn Zoo in Austria, tells National Geographic’s Ashley Balzer Vigil. “Identifying the correct mating partner can be difficult in these dense and stressful conditions,” she adds. “Coloration appears to be one evolutionary solution to this problem.”

The new findings build on past research, which determined that male toads change colors when stress hormones—like epinephrine and norepinephrine—flood their small bodies. When the monsoon rains begin to fall and hundreds of toads gather at temporary puddles to mate, males must fend off other males and scramble to mount nearby females—a stressful experience indeed.

“There is so much going on, we won’t know where to look,” says study co-author K.V. Gururaja, an ecologist at the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, to Mongabay’s Sandhya Sekar.

It takes roughly ten minutes for male toads to become yellow. The process involves changes to pigmented cells called chromatophores located beneath the creatures’ skin, which rearrange themselves in response to the stress hormones.

Researchers don’t fully understand the physiological mechanisms that allow the males to keep their lemony-yellow hue for just two days. But they do know that once the mating frenzy ends, males revert back to their dull brown coloration—helping them disappear into the surrounding landscape and avoid predators as they hop away.

The eggs laid by females, meanwhile, hatch into tadpoles roughly one week later. Those tadpoles mature into baby frogs, starting the cycle all over again. Scientists suspect the toads return to the same puddles year after year, likely driven by instinct, per Mongabay.

Zooming out, the study’s findings might prompt scientists to rethink the evolutionary origins of color in other creatures, even among animals “we think we already understand, including more charismatic examples like birds or butterflies,” Rayna Bell, a herpetologist at the California Academy of Sciences who was not involved with the research, tells National Geographic.

“Paying attention to less-studied animals could offer new ideas that make us reevaluate what we thought we knew about signaling processes across the board,” she adds.