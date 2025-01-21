For Chimpanzees, Peeing May Be Contagious—Just Like Yawning Is for Humans, Study Finds

If you see or hear someone yawn, you might suddenly feel the urge to do the same, thanks to a well-studied phenomenon known as “contagious yawning.” Now, new research suggests urination may function in a similar way: Captive chimpanzees that saw their peers peeing were more likely to take a tinkle themselves.

Scientists describe their evidence for this “socially contagious urination” in a new paper published Monday in the journal Current Biology.

Study co-author Ena Onishi, a primatologist at Kyoto University, first became interested in chimp urination in 2019. While researching captive chimpanzees at the Kumamoto Sanctuary in Kyoto, Japan, she noticed that the animals all tended to pee at the same time.

This observation reminded her of certain human behaviors—including contagious yawning and the tendency for people to go to the bathroom in groups.

“In Japan, my home country, there is a specific term called ‘Tsureshon,’ which refers to the act of urinating in the company of others,” Onishi tells Science News’ Gennaro Tomma.

In addition to Tsureshon, the researchers also point to an Italian proverb that says “whoever doesn’t pee in company is either a thief or a spy.”

So, Onishi decided to conduct an experiment to learn more. She and her colleagues recorded the sanctuary’s 20 chimpanzees for more than 600 hours, capturing 1,328 “urination events” in their footage.

After analyzing the videos, the team confirmed their suspicions: When one chimp started peeing, others quickly followed suit.

Their data also revealed more nuanced findings: For instance, chimpanzees with a lower social rank were more likely to urinate when they saw their peers peeing. Physical proximity to the initial urinator also increased the likelihood that other chimps would follow suit.

Social closeness—or how tightly bonded a pair of chimps seem to be, based on how much time they spend grooming or hanging out with each other—did not appear to influence the contagious urination. That’s a departure from contagious yawning in humans, which does seem to be affected by social closeness.

Since humans are known to visit the restroom together, the findings suggest contagious urination may have a “deep evolutionary origin,” study co-author Shinya Yamamoto, also a primatologist at Kyoto University, tells Live Science’s Olivia Ferrari. The behavior may even trace back to a shared ancestor. (Chimpanzees, along with bonobos, are humans’ closest living relatives.)

“In humans, we know that our decision to urinate is influenced by social contexts that lead us to urinate simultaneously with others, and that this simultaneous urination could also promote further social bonding,” Yamamoto adds. “Our study with chimpanzees clearly shows that they share some similarities in this phenomenon.”

Though the study only included captive chimpanzees, researchers suspect contagious urination probably exists in the wild, too. Future studies might investigate the behavior among wild chimps, as well as among other social species.

“If you walk with great apes in the wild, you often see that group members really coordinate what they’re doing,” says Martin Surbeck, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard University who was not involved with the paper, to the New York Times’ Annie Roth.

Why do chimps seem to pee at the same time? The study doesn’t answer that question definitively, but the researchers have developed a few theories. Contagious urination might help reinforce social bonds and boost cohesiveness, or it might be a defensive move to prevent predators from tracking the group’s movements.

“Humans and non-human animals share many social phenomena linked to group living—we’re all influenced by the presence of others, even in everyday activities,” Onishi tells Salon’s Matthew Rozsa. “For instance, behaviors like yawning, walking, rhythmic tapping and even changes in pupil size are contagious in both humans and chimpanzees. Our study fits into this framework by showing that urination, a seemingly simple physiological act, can also spread socially within a group.”