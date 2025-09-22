Fish Are Spawning in the Chicago River, Another Sign the Once-Contaminated Waterway Is Rebounding A new study suggests at least 24 species of fish are reproducing in the urban river, adding to the evidence that it is getting cleaner and healthier Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The Chicago River was once a heavily polluted mess, a source of deadly diseases like cholera and typhoid fever. The waterway was so dirty that engineers famously reversed its direction in 1900 so it would no longer flow into Lake Michigan, the city’s source for drinking water.

However, in recent decades, the Chicago River’s water quality has improved significantly, thanks to legislation like the 1972 Clean Water Act and organizations like Friends of the Chicago River, Openlands and Urban Rivers.

Now, new research adds to the growing body of evidence that the once-contaminated waterway is getting healthier. At least 24 species of fish are now successfully reproducing in the Chicago River, according to a new study published in the Journal of Great Lakes Research, which suggests clean-up and restoration efforts are working.

The Chicago River is a 156-mile system of rivers and canals flowing through the heart of downtown, providing an ideal vantage point for viewing the city's many architectural wonders by boat. Scientists already knew that nearly 60 species of fish were living in the waterway. But they didn’t know how many were spawning there—a good indicator of the river’s ability to sustain and support diverse fish populations. Austin Happel, a biologist with the Shedd Aquarium, wanted to find out.

For the new study, Happel focused on two specific sections of the waterway, the North Branch and the South Branch. At ten total sites, he installed illuminated devices designed to attract fish larvae. In the end, he gathered 2,211 specimens between 2020 and 2022.

Back at the lab, Happel performed DNA analyses on the larvae, which revealed two-dozen species, including gizzard shad, golden shiner, spotfin shiner, black crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass. He also identified brook silverside and mimic shiner fish, which are generally considered to be intolerant of pollution. Finding juvenile members of these species was a “pleasant surprise,” suggesting the Chicago River is relatively clean, per a statement from the aquarium.

“As people continue to care about and conserve this critical freshwater ecosystem, we hope to see increases in the number of fish spawning in the system,” Happel says in the statement.

The researchers also noticed a difference between the North Branch and the South Branch. The North Branch had more species that tend to be tolerant of pollution, while the South Branch had a higher number of pollution-intolerant species. This finding is likely the result of “some combination of suitable substrate, submerged vegetation and water quality” in the South Branch, Happel writes in the paper. This section of the river also has unused barge slips and other backwater areas that might be offering protection from predators and abundant food for young fish.

Did You Know? The Chicago River goes green Every year, dating back to 1962, the city of Chicago dyes its iconic river green for St. Patrick's Day. But never fear, Every year, dating back to 1962, the city of Chicago dyes its iconic river green for St. Patrick's Day. But never fear, Happel told NPR , the dye has not shown to affect the waterway's rebounding fish populations.

Zooming out, Happel and his colleagues are also conducting studies to understand how habitat restoration initiatives—such as the introduction of artificial floating wetlands—are affecting fish behavior and populations in the Chicago River. Scientists are curious to know how often fish visit the floating wetlands, as well as whether those visits are linked to reproduction, among other questions. They’re using underwater devices to “listen” for the unique sound signals of 80 fish equipped with tracking tags.

“While surveys of larval fish help us understand when and where species are spawning in the waterways, this represents only one way that fish interact with the environment,” said Happel in 2023. “Allowing the fish to show us the habitats that they prefer or avoid allows for better informed restoration activities—not only in Chicago, but in other urban waterways too.”

Spawning fish are not the only signs the Chicago River is on the rebound. Conservationists are also heartened by the presence of wildlife—including American mink, beavers and “Chonkosaurus,” a large snapping turtle who went viral a few years ago. And, for the first time in roughly a century, the city is hosting an open-water swim in the waterway to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, research.

The Chicago River Swim, which took place on Sunday, “mark[ed] a major victory for our city—a testament to decades of hard work revitalizing our river," says Brandon Johnson, mayor of Chicago, in a statement.