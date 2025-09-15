Fiji’s Ants Are Struggling. Scientists Say They’re Part of the Broader ‘Insect Apocalypse’ New research finds that 79 percent of Fiji’s endemic ant species—those that are native to and only found on the archipelago—are in decline Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

So many of the world’s six-legged species are in trouble. Beetles are disappearing, butterfly populations are shrinking and bumblebees are vanishing—all symptoms of a broader problem that has been dubbed the “insect apocalypse.”

Now, new research suggests at least some of the world’s ant populations may also be struggling. In Fiji, 79 percent of ant species that are native to and only found on the archipelago are in decline, according to a study published in the journal Science last week.

The trouble for endemic Fijian ants started after humans began living on the islands roughly 3,000 years ago, the researchers report. Declines have accelerated over the past 300 years, a timeline that coincides with the arrival of Europeans, as well as the rise of modern agriculture and global trade. Non-native ants that have been introduced more recently, meanwhile, are thriving.

“Fiji has some of the most spectacular and geographically restricted ant species on Earth,” says study co-author Evan Economo, a biologist at the University of Maryland and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology in Japan, in a statement. “The fact that the endemic species are declining is of huge concern—both for the future of these species in Fiji and for the possibility that it is a much more widespread phenomenon affecting other types of insects and on other islands.”

Approximately 40 percent of global insect species are facing extinction, largely due to habitat loss, pesticides, pollution and invasive species. However, even in places that are not directly affected by humans, these creatures are still struggling—likely because of climate change. A separate study published earlier this month in the journal Ecology found that flying insect populations at an isolated site in the Colorado mountains declined by 72.4 percent between 2004 and 2024.

“It’s quite remote, quite pristine, and yet still showing this substantial decline in insects,” Keith Sockman, the author of the Ecology study and a biologist at the University of North Carolina, tells NPR’s Alana Wise.

Fun fact: “Farming” ants in Fiji Ants in Fiji will transport seeds of Squamellaria plants and fertilize them with their excrement. Within these compartment-containing plants, enemy ant colonies can coexist.

Against the broader backdrop of global insect declines, scientists were curious to know how ants were faring in Fiji, the South Pacific country made up of more than 300 islands. As closed, isolated ecosystems, islands often show the ripple effects of human activity more quickly than continental ecosystems do. In this way, islands—and the animals that inhabit them—are “kind of a canary in the coal mine,” says Cong Liu, the lead author of the new Science study and an evolutionary biologist at Harvard University, in a statement.

Global conservation efforts tend to be centered around large, charismatic animals. However, the team decided to focus on ants, specifically, because the creatures are “part of ‘little things that run the world’ and are critical for maintaining healthy ecosystems,” says study co-author Alexander Mikheyev, an evolutionary biologist at the Australian National University, in another statement.

Researchers have not been directly monitoring ant populations in Fiji. So, to understand how their numbers have changed over time, scientists turned to the insects’ DNA. Using an approach known as “community genomics,” the researchers studied the genomes of Fijian ants stored in museum collections. They noted variations in DNA among thousands of individuals from more than 100 species, which gave them a sense of how ant populations as a whole have changed over time.

Most of Fiji’s endemic species, the data showed, are declining. However, a few endemic species appear to be holding their own. These are probably less vulnerable to habitat disturbances and have been able to adapt to life on urban and agricultural lands, according to a statement. Non-native ant species are also probably succeeding because they’re more flexible.

In addition to the overall trends, the data provided evidence of 65 separate colonization events, or instances where new ant species arrived in the archipelago. Some arrived on their own, while others showed up with help from humans after Fiji became part of global trade networks.

It’s possible that what’s happening with ants in Fiji is also happening elsewhere, though the scientists will need to conduct more research to confirm that hypothesis. Even so, they hope their Fiji findings will inform conservation efforts and add to the bigger picture of global insect declines.

Moving forward, the researchers are conducting real-time monitoring and trapping studies of insects in Okinawa, Japan. They also hope to continue tapping museum collections—including the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History—to learn more about these important creatures, which play a role in everything from pollination to decomposition and nutrient cycling.

“There is global concern about the ‘insect apocalypse,’ but a lot of uncertainty and debate about what is actually happening,” Economo tells the Guardian’s Gloria Dickie. “We need to look at insects in more places, with more methods.”