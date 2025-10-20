‘Feisty’ Otters Are Once Again Hijacking Surfboards in Santa Cruz Is the playful otter stealing surfboards a repeat offender? Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Stealing surfboards, nipping feet, even chasing down surfers: “Our local sea otters—or possibly just one—are getting feisty again,” California photographer Mark Woodward tells Smithsonian magazine via email.

A surf outing off the coast of Santa Cruz turned aggressive last Wednesday, officials report, when an audacious otter attacked a surfer.

While surfing at Steamer Lane, a popular surf spot, 21-year-old Isabella Orduna felt a “nip” on her foot. She rolled into the water and reemerged to find the culprit—a cute but possessive sea otter—sitting on her surfboard.

Did you know? Rest is essential for sea otters Human-otter encounters can make the animals less wild. But officials say there's another great reason to give them space: Interactions between humans and otters tire out the creatures, which need plenty of rest time to make up for their high energy expenditure during hunting and swimming. So give them space—sea otters need chill time, too.

The animal was a “big, fuzzy, chunky bear of an otter,” she tells the New York Times’ Annie Roth.

Orduna says the nip didn’t break her skin, but that when she tried to scare the otter away, the animal didn’t respond. A marine safety officer from the Santa Cruz Fire Department escorted her back to shore and then returned to the water, eventually retrieving the surfboard from the otter’s cute clutches.

“You don’t go out thinking an otter is going to get on your board,” the officer tells KSBW Action News 8’s Michael Rosales, confirming that Orduna remained calm and wasn’t hurt.

There was, unfortunately, another surfer and sea otter encounter at Steamer Lane late yesterday, 24 hours after Wednesdays. In this case. An otter took over a short board and after the surfer managed to get it off, the otter chased the board and surfer trapping onto the surfboard… pic.twitter.com/bmfC6dPdU7 — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) October 17, 2025

“While getting up close and personal with a sea otter may seem adorable and harmless, it does cause harm and sets a bad example when it comes to how we interact with wildlife,” the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said in a 2024 statement.

The Times notes that some sea otters along California’s coast are disturbed by humans six times a day on average, citing a March 2025 study in the Journal of Wildlife Management that looked at how human activities affect the creatures. Among other issues, these interactions make otters less fearful of humans, a fate that befell the formerly wild mother of an otter named 841.

“There’s been at least one incident a day since last Wednesday,” Woodward tells Smithsonian. “There’s a possibility it’s 841, but I’ve heard from authorities that they believe she chewed off her ID tag/tracking device.” Though 841 has yet to be identified in photos, says Woodward, there are similarities between her actions and those of the mysterious otters causing this year’s surfboard mischief.

Whether the surfboard-stealing otter is 841 or not, the Fish & Wildlife Service’s advice for humans who encounter sea otters remains the same: Do not approach. If a sea otter approaches you, move away. If it climbs onto your watercraft, use something (not your hands) to gently block its access and/or push it off. And don’t stop to take pictures, no matter how cute it is.

“We’re just having fun, but this is where they eat, rest and raise their young,” Fish & Wildlife Service officials remind readers in the 2024 statement. “Let’s work together to keep wildlife healthy and wild.”