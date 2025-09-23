Exoplanet Discoveries Pass the 6,000 Mark, Shedding Light on How Our Solar System Compares to the Rest of the Universe The rate of finding these distant worlds has recently increased, with astronomers scrambling to accommodate the data Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Just decades after the first exoplanets were identified, our database of the distant worlds—monitored by the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute—has breached a new threshold. Now, astronomers have officially identified more than 6,000 planets outside our solar system.

“This milestone represents decades of cosmic exploration driven by NASA space telescopes—exploration that has completely changed the way humanity views the night sky,” Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director of the astrophysics division at NASA headquarters, says in a statement. It also comes just 30 years after researchers confirmed the first exoplanet: a “hot Jupiter” world called 51 Pegasi B, which orbits a star similar to our sun.

No single exoplanet has been logged as the official 6,000th discovery, because scientists around the world add confirmed planets to the list on a rolling basis. Some 8,000 other exoplanet candidates are already discovered but are still waiting to be officially confirmed and recognized.

Finding an exoplanet is usually not as easy as snapping a picture—in many cases, the exoplanet’s parent star completely outshines it. In fact, astronomers have directly imaged fewer than 100 exoplanets. The rest of them were identified using indirect methods. The transit method, for example, is based on the fact that a star will briefly dim when an orbiting planet crosses in front of it, as seen from Earth’s perspective. Potential exoplanets need to be double-checked with further observations to rule out other explanations for the detection, hence the thousands of candidates in limbo.

Need to know: Direct image discovery of an exoplanet The James Webb Space Telescope made its first direct image discovery of an exoplanet this year. Typically, astronomers have found these distant worlds through indirect means of observation, such as detecting a change in starlight or a wobble in a star’s motion.

Astronomers have drastically accelerated the rate of exoplanet discovery in recent years. After the first find in 1995, the 5,000-exoplanet milestone came three years ago. After passing 6,000 entries last week, the database could reach 10,000 in just another few years, Jessie Christiansen, chief scientist of the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute, tells Scientific American’s Sarah Lewin Frasier.

“For the last year, we’ve basically been rewriting our software under the hood to cope with thousands of planets coming in at once,” Christiansen adds. And researchers expect this to continue, especially with NASA’s future Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope set to identify tens of thousands of exoplanets, and a forthcoming batch of potential candidates from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission.

The large database of exoplanets allows researchers to compare our solar system to the rest of the universe, seeing it from a new perspective. This approach has revealed, for example, that there seem to be more rocky planets than giant planets in the universe—a ratio that isn’t reflected in our solar system, which has the same number of both.

According to Space.com’s Monisha Ravisetti, the grand total of confirmed worlds includes a combination of roughly Neptune-sized exoplanets, gas giants like Jupiter, so-called “super-Earths” (slightly larger than Earth but lighter than Neptune-like planets), rocky planets and a small handful of “unknowns.”

Stephen Kane, a planetary geophysicist at the University of California, Riverside, tells Forbes’ Bruce Dorminey that exoplanets’ most important contribution to planetary science is their vast numbers that allow for a broad range of statistical analyses on mass, size, age and other traits.

“Each of the different types of planets we discover gives us information about the conditions under which planets can form and, ultimately, how common planets like Earth might be—and where we should be looking for them,” Dawn Gelino, head of NASA’s Exoplanet Exploration Program, says in the statement. “If we want to find out if we’re alone in the universe, all of this knowledge is essential.”

In this spirit, future NASA research aims to focus on identifying rocky, Earth-like planets and investigating their atmospheres for clues of bygone or current life, according to the statement. This will require novel technology to block out the starlight in which orbiting exoplanets can hide—a goal the agency will trial with various initiatives.

“As our curiosity for what is out there has grown, so has our science. We are discovering a greater diversity of exoplanets than ever before,” says a video from NASA. “But there’s one we haven’t found: a planet just like ours. At least, not yet.”