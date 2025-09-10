Cool Finds Divers Find a Well-Preserved Roman Helmet From the Naval Battle That Ended a Punic War The Montefortino-style headwear was found with its cheek guards intact Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Among the Egadi Islands, off Sicily’s west coast, divers have discovered a remarkably preserved Roman helmet. Complete with attachable cheek guards, the bronze armor may have been worn during the last battle of the First Punic War—fought nearly 2,300 years ago between Rome and Carthage.

The artifact is one of the most beautiful and intact Roman helmets ever discovered, says Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, the councilor for cultural heritage and Sicilian identity, in a translated statement from the Sicilian Region.

A team of divers from the Society for the Documentation of Submerged Sites (SDSS) descended into the Mediterranean’s Egadi archipelago, also known as the Aegadian Islands, last August. The helmet is one of some 30 objects the divers found on the seabed, including rusty swords, spears and javelins. The artifacts have since been examined via computed tomography (CT) scans, per the statement. Experts believe each was lost during the Battle of the Egadi Islands, the great naval conflict that ended the First Punic War.

The Roman Republic and the Carthaginian Empire fought three Punic Wars, vying for control over the Mediterranean region. Initially, Rome controlled the boot-shaped peninsula that’s now Italy, while Carthage held the coasts of North Africa, Spain, western Sicily and other islands. In 264 B.C.E., the forces went to war over Sicily, and after 23 years of fighting, Rome won in the Egadi Islands, beginning its domination of Carthaginian territory. Rome would go on to win the Second Punic War, fought between 218 and 201 B.C.E., as well as the third, lasting from 149 to 146 B.C.E.

By the end of the First Punic War, over 1,000 ships had been sunk and at least 400,000 Roman citizens and allies killed. Many remnants of its final conflict have been found among the Egadi Islands. Last year, a Roman battering ram—or “rostrum”—was pulled from the depths.

The recently discovered helmet was made in the Montefortino style: Its smooth dome is capped by a small knob, and a short visor extends from one edge. Hinges inside the cap once secured its metal cheek plates, which hung down to protect the wearer’s face. This design may have been derived from Celtic helmets, and it was popular during the First Punic War.

Quick fact: How many islands are part of the Egadi Islands? The Egadi Islands consist of five mountainous islets. The principal islands are Favignana, Levanzo and Marettimo, and the minor islands are Formica and Maraone.

“This was the most common type of helmet at that time,” archaeologist Jeffrey Royal, who wasn’t involved in this discovery, tells Live Science’s Kristina Killgrove. Many other Montefortino helmets have been found among the Egadi Islands—some by Royal. But these pieces are rarely found with all their components.

“The great thing about this one is it seems the cheek pieces were found with it,” he tells Live Science. “Most of ours were scattered.”

As the world’s only known ancient naval battleground, the Egadi Islands have been the subject of much research and excavation. SDSS divers have been involved since 2017, collaborating with Italian officials to extract and study Punic War artifacts.

“We are finding so many things that help to illustrate a little better the world of the third century B.C.E.,” Francesca Oliveri, an archaeologist at Sicily’s Superintendency of the Sea, told BBC’s Alessia Franco and David Robson in 2022. “It’s the first site of a naval battle, in the world, that has been scientifically documented like this, and it will continue to be documented—because the area of interest is very large… It will take at least another 20 years to explore it fully.”