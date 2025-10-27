The Dinosaurs of North America Were Thriving Up Until an Asteroid Wiped Them Off the Face of the Earth, Scientists Argue A new study of dinosaur biodiversity challenges the belief that the megafauna were on their way out 66 million years ago Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Sixty-six million years ago, life on Earth was paid a visit by a very unwelcome guest: the Chicxulub impactor, an asteroid that infamously wiped out all non-avian dinosaurs. The state of dinosaurs before this unfortunate end, however, is a subject of fierce debate in the scientific community.

Did dinosaurs thrive until their very last moments? Or had their diversity already plummeted, creating a weak population already vulnerable to extinction?

Limited fossil evidence from the time period leading up to the catastrophic impact has made the matter difficult to address. Now, however, researchers have revealed new dates for the Naashoibito Member—a fossil layer in northern New Mexico—that suggest dinosaurs in North America were diverse and doing well right until the end. They published the results on October 23 in the journal Science.

Fun Fact: How the Naashoibito Member got its name The Naashoibito Member's name pays tribute to the Native Americans of what is now New Mexico: The word The Naashoibito Member's name pays tribute to the Native Americans of what is now New Mexico: The word means "lizard spring" in Navajo.

The Mass Extinction That Wiped Out the Dinosaurs Watch on

“There is no sign that these dinosaurs were in any trouble, or that anything unusual was happening to them, or that they were in any type of long-term decline,” Steve Brusatte, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh and co-author of the study, tells the Guardian’s Nicola Davis.

Simply put, Brusatte and his colleagues dated the layer to between 66.4 and 66 million years ago. That means its dinosaurs lived at the same time as those preserved in the Hell Creek Formation, a famous paleontological site in North Dakota and Montana and home to many of the fossils that have already shed light on this period.

The Naashoibito dinosaurs were starkly different from the Hell Creek Formation ones, suggesting strong biodiversity—at least in North America—right before the asteroid struck.

To reach this conclusion, the team employed two dating methods. "We wanted to get two different, independent ways of determining the age of the rocks," Andrew Flynn, first author of the study and a geoscientist at New Mexico State University, tells LiveScience’s Patrick Pester.

One involved identifying the magnetic pole direction of the Naashoibito rocks, which is determined by the direction of Earth’s magnetic field. This field occasionally reverses directions, and because researchers know when these changes took place, they can determine when the rocks in question were deposited.

“The end-Cretaceous mass extinction, fortunately for us, took place during a relatively short period of reversed polarity, which makes it much easier to say what our data correlates to,” Flynn tells CNN’s Ashley Strickland.

This approach revealed that the rocks—and, indirectly, the fossils within them—formed in the last 380,000 years of the Cretaceous Period, which was ended by the Chicxulub impact. The researchers confirmed that age with the second dating method: a geochemical analysis of crystals in sandstones in those same rocks.

“These were the dinosaurs that were greeted by the asteroid,” Brusatte explains in a statement. “And when we compare them with the only other fossils accurately dated from this time, from further north, we can see they are much different. There clearly were many types of dinosaurs thriving up until that moment the asteroid ended it all.”

The research doesn’t necessarily mean all dinosaurs thrived before the asteroid, and the authors write that the current picture “is a North American one.”

It remains to be seen how future paleontological discoveries will inform the matter. In the meantime, Lindsay Zanno, a paleontologist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences who did not participate in the study, writes in a related editorial for Science that the question is “highly relevant to humanity” because of its implications for the potential vulnerability of life in the context of declining biodiversity worldwide.

Regardless of the answer, Zanno writes, it’s important to look backward for a perspective on the present. “A view of life’s fragility that is limited to the present is myopic,” Zanno writes. “It requires empirical insight derived from Earth’s deep-time fossil archive.”