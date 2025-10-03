Decades-Old Data From Saturn’s Moon Enceladus Hints at Favorable Conditions for Life The Cassini spacecraft flew by the small, icy moon in 2008, collecting information that suggests it shoots out molecules that could enable life Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

An analysis of tiny ice particles from one of Saturn’s moons suggests it may harbor conditions suitable for life, researchers announced in the journal Nature Astronomy on October 1.

The research relies on a just-released analysis of data first collected in 2008—information that sheds new light on what’s actually beneath the surface of Enceladus.

One of Saturn’s small moons, Enceladus has long fascinated scientists because of its inner ocean and ice particles that erupt from its surface. The data was collected as part of Cassini, a joint NASA, European Space Agency (ESA) and Italian Space Agency (ASI) mission launched in 1997. Cassini spent 13 years observing the Saturn system, including its system of 274 confirmed moons.

Beginning in 2005, Cassini attempted a few flybys of Enceladus. But the plumes ejected from the moon’s subsurface were too thick for the spacecraft’s Cosmic Dust Analyzer (CDA) instrument to get a full picture of what the ice contained. So in 2008, the spacecraft once again flew into moon’s icy plumes—and hit the jackpot.

Enceladus had ejected a plume just minutes before Cassini’s flyby, and this time, the spacecraft was going faster than previously. That increased speed allowed the CDA to obtain better data.

“The ice grains contain not just frozen water, but also other molecules, including organics. At lower impact speeds, the ice shatters, and the signal from clusters of water molecules can hide the signal from certain organic molecules,” explains Nozair Khawaja, an astronomer at the Free University of Berlin who led the study, in a statement. “But when the ice grains hit CDA fast, water molecules don’t cluster, and we have a chance to see these previously hidden signals.”

Key context: The many moons of Saturn Enceladus is just one of Saturn’s many moons: In 2025, researchers added 128 newly discovered moons to the list. The largest moon, first spotted in 1655, is Titan, which is bigger than the planet Mercury.

Now, nearly two decades later, Khawaja’s team has released its analysis of that flyby data. They revealed organic materials that had previously been found in Saturn’s E ring, which is made up of the ice and dust released from eruptions on Enceladus. However, unlike the materials found in the E ring, which could be months or years old and altered by radiation, the data collected in this flyby is closer to what’s actually present in Enceladus’ inner ocean.

The researchers also found new molecules which, on Earth, are involved in the chemical reactions that build the more complex molecules for life.

“These new results are very intriguing and raise the question of what, exactly, is the true nature and origin of organics within Enceladus’ ocean,” Kevin Hand, a planetary scientist at the Ocean Worlds Lab at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who was not involved in the study, tells Jacek Krywko at Scientific American.

Still, the results don’t mean life necessarily exists on Enceladus—just that it could. Jörn Helbert, a researcher at the ESA who was not involved in the work, tells Nicola Davis at the Guardian that a new life-seeking mission to Enceladus set to launch in the 2040s will be worthwhile.

The new work demonstrates that Enceladus’ subsurface ocean is sending out complex prebiotic molecules, Helbert says to the Guardian. “That means we now have all elements required for Enceladus to harbor life—liquid water, energy and complex prebiotic molecules,” he adds. “This makes it so timely to send a mission that searches for signs of life.”

But the research is important even if future work doesn’t end up confirming life on Enceladus, Khawaja notes in the statement. “Even not finding life on Enceladus would be a huge discovery, because it raises serious questions about why life is not present in such an environment when the right conditions are there,” he says.

If those conditions don’t produce life, he tells Scientific American, “it would mean that life needs something more.”