David Lynch’s Sprawling Midcentury Compound in Los Angeles Could Be Yours For $15 Million The “Twin Peaks” director worked on some of his most famous projects at the seven-building estate—which is also featured in the film “Lost Highway” Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In 1987, Surrealist filmmaker David Lynch paid $560,000 for a three-bedroom Hollywood Hills house designed by Lloyd Wright, Frank Lloyd Wright’s son. Now, the sprawling compound the late director went on to assemble around that house is on sale for $15 million.

Eight months after the Twin Peaks creator passed away at age 78, leaving behind an avant-garde body of work so distinct that his surname has become an adjective, his Los Angeles property has hit the market, as the Wall Street Journal’s Katherine Clarke first reported. The compound, which features around seven buildings, is represented by Marc Silver and Barry Sloane of the boutique real estate firm the Agency.

One of cinema’s most celebrated auteurs, Lynch made a name for himself with experimental, bizarre films like Eraserhead, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. In addition to his film and television work, Lynch was a musician, cartoonist, photographer, sculptor and furniture designer. He altered and designed numerous aspects of his Los Angeles property.

Quick fact: David Lynch’s personal belongings Nearly 450 items from the famed director’s archives—including early drafts of scripts, camera tripods and coffee makers—went on auction earlier this summer.

The director’s fans may recognize one of the property’s Brutalist exteriors from Lost Highway, his 1997 neo-noir film. Another building on the estate served as Lynch’s personal film studio, featuring an editing room, a screening room and a library, per Wallpaper’s Aditi Sharma. The director used the studio to work on many of his famed productions, such as Mulholland Drive.

The expansive compound was Lynch’s primary residence for decades. It was also where he filmed his weather report series, which he shared on YouTube throughout the first few years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The whole space is just pleasing, gives me a good feeling,” Lynch told Form, a German design magazine, in 1997, per Artnet’s Richard Whiddington. “It affects my whole life to live inside of it. And then, sometimes I see things, shapes or something that would go inside of it and that leads to furniture or film.”

Over the years, Lynch built up the three-bedroom residence, transforming it into a 2.3-acre compound with 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. In 1989, he bought the Brutalist structure that later featured in Lost Highway for $542,300, two doors down from the Lloyd Wright home, per Architectural Digest’s Katie Schultz. In 1991, Lynch commissioned Eric Lloyd Wright, Lloyd Wright’s son, to design a pool and a poolhouse for his backyard. A few years later, he paid $346,500 for the house in between his two properties, which became his studio, and he bought nearby parcels of land to build more structures.

As Lynch grew his estate, the Wright house remained its nucleus, with large windows and chevron cement patterns on its facade. Shortly before his death, Lynch told the Wall Street Journal that he was more partial to Lloyd Wright than his widely celebrated father, Frank.

“Lloyd Wright is more minimal. More pure,” Lynch said. “But just as beautiful.”

Photos accompanying the property’s listing show its warm, minimal interiors and lush green exteriors. Among the striking details are chartreuse kitchen countertops contrasting cherry wood cabinets; a curved green midcentury modern sofa; a teched-out screening room; and Wright’s chevron cement motif, which is repeated across interiors and exteriors. Images also showcase the property’s bright greenery, filled with towering trees and dirt paths.

Silver, one of the real estate agents, hasn’t been able to accommodate all the requests for tours that he’s received, he tells the Washington Post’s Rachel Kurzius. To get one, you have to be “very well prequalified,” he says.

He hopes that the property will go to someone who wants to keep it as is—perhaps a fan, a foundation or a museum, he tells the Wall Street Journal. That’s also the Lynch family’s preference.

“The family’s strong desire is that the next owner protects, preserves and honors what David created,” Silver tells the Washington Post.

If someone buys the property just to take a bulldozer to it, they may have more than the Lynch estate to contend with, says Richard Barney, a literary scholar at the University of Albany who interviewed Lynch numerous times at the compound.

“I think that all of Los Angeles would go and find that person [and put them] in manacles until they change their minds,” he tells the Washington Post.