Could These 80,000-Year-Old Stones Be the World’s Earliest Known Arrowheads?

Scientists say that a collection of small stones discovered in a rock shelter in Uzbekistan may be the world’s oldest arrowheads.

Based on the artifacts’ location in the sedimentary layers, researchers think they were made about 80,000 years ago. The pointed triangular artifacts are too narrow to have been “fitted to anything other than arrow-like shafts,” according to a new study published in the journal PLOS One.

The rock shelter site, called Obi-Rakhmat, is located in the foothills of the Tian Shan Mountains in northeastern Uzbekistan. Since the 1960s, archaeologists have conducted several excavations there, unearthing a trove of stone tools. These items included wide and thin blades, small “bladelets,” and triangular points called “microliths.”

During previous excavations, researchers overlooked the microliths because they were broken. But as co-author Hugues Plisson, an archaeologist at France’s University of Bordeaux, tells Live Science’s Charles Q. Choi, the microliths are damaged in a manner that’s consistent with other used arrowheads.

If the researchers’ hunch is correct, the artifacts would be the oldest known arrowheads in the world. They’re about 6,000 years older than the 74,000-year-old arrowheads found in Ethiopia in 2002. That site was occupied by early humans who were sophisticated hunter-gatherers, according to a study published in the journal Nature last year.

However, scientists don’t know who made the stone tools at Obi-Rakhmat—Homo sapiens, Neanderthals or another group. In 2003, pieces of a child’s skull and teeth were found at the site, and while the teeth looked like they may have belonged to Neanderthals, the skull was more difficult to place, “[preventing] a definitive attribution,” per the new study.

Quick fact: When did the Neanderthals live? Neanderthals inhabited present-day Europe and Central Asia from roughly 400,000 to 40,000 years ago.

When the microliths were made, Uzbekistan was inhabited primarily by Neanderthals. But while Neanderthals did create tools like hand axes, they aren’t generally associated with “small projectile heads,” according to the study. As such, the authors think the Obi-Rakhmat microliths were more likely made by early humans.

“The appearance of the Obi-Rakhmat population in Central Asia coincides with the presumed time of the dispersal of anatomically modern humans in Eurasia,” co-author Andrey Krivoshapkin, a historian at the Institute of Archaeology and Ethnography of the Russian Academy of Sciences, tells Live Science, adding that these humans may have migrated from the Middle East.

Hunting was vital for both Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. “In turning to animals for sustenance, the Homo lineage hit on a winning strategy, one that would help fuel its rise to world domination,” wrote Scientific American’s Kate Wong in 2014. Historians think Neanderthals hunted in groups and used spears to take down prey like reindeer, red deer and bison. Meanwhile, Homo sapiens adapted increasingly advanced hunting tools over time, such as small-headed arrows, barbed spears and sickles.

Upon migrating to Obi-Rakhmat, early humans may have had to compete for food with the Neanderthals already living there, Krivoshapkin explains to Live Science. Arrowheads would have helped them with that task.

“It would be wonderful to find the sites where the hunting actually took place,” Christian Tryon, an evolutionary archaeologist at the University of Connecticut who wasn’t involved in the research, tells the publication. “But these sites are difficult to find on the landscape.”

Still, the new study suggests that “complicated early weapons and hunting technologies were more geographically widespread at an earlier date than previously supposed,” Tryon adds. “As usual, we consistently underestimate the abilities of our ancestors.”