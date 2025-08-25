New Research College Sophomore Discovers New Origami Pattern That Could Be Used to Build Telescopes and Satellites Based on the work of a student at Brigham Young University, origami theorists have unlocked a new set of patterns that could change space exploration Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Researchers have folded their way into a groundbreaking new family of origami patterns.

Dubbed bloom patterns, because they resemble flowers as they unfold, the new class of origami shapes holds great promise for science and engineering, especially for structures that are sent into space.

Bloom patterns have three attributes that make them special. They are rotationally symmetric, they fold flat, and they can be constructed from one flat sheet. That’s possible because bloom patterns are “made of a ring of wedges attached around a central polygon, much like a camera aperture,” according to a statement from Brigham Young University (BYU). When folded together, those wedges overlap “like the stripes on a barber’s pole.”

Prior to bloom patterns, there was no origami pattern that could combine all three valuable properties.

The bloom pattern findings are detailed in a paper published August 20 in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A. The lead author is Zhongyuan Wang, a sophomore at BYU, who published the study with origami theorists Robert Lang and Larry Howell.

Quick fact: The origins of origami Many experts think the practice was invented in Japan roughly 1,000 years ago, though it may also have roots in China.

“I love to do origami, but if I can use origami to make practical applications that benefit the world, that would be a dream come true,” Wang says in a university video about his research.

Wang has been folding origami since he was about 8 or 9, he tells the New York Times’ Kenneth Chang. During his early origami adventures, he folded some bloom patterns. “It wasn’t until several years later that I recognized that these patterns are truly special,” he tells the Times.

As he dove into the world of origami tutorials online, Wang stumbled across the work of Howell, a mechanical engineer at BYU who works on creating origami mechanisms that can improve innovations such as telescopes. Wang applied to BYU so he could work under Howell, he tells the Times.

Last December, Lang—a physicist and one of the most renowned origami artists and theorists in the world—visited Howell’s lab, where he encountered Wang’s bloom pattern for the first time.

“When Dr. Lang saw these patterns, he said: ‘I don’t recall seeing something like this before,’” Wang recalls in the video. “I was speechless.”

Along with their paper, the researchers have also shared a free archive of images, videos and other supplementary materials for anyone who wants to learn how to fold a bloom pattern. According to Tomohiro Tachi, an origami expert at the University of Tokyo who wasn’t involved in the research, that opens up opportunities for scientists, engineers and designers around the world.

Origami Bloom Patterns: How to Fold a Y6.2 Bloom (Kelvin Wang) Watch on

“Their key contribution lies in providing a generalizable method for generating these patterns,” Tachi tells the Times.

The researchers were able to construct bloom patterns out of a variety of materials, including paper, plastic and aluminum. There are “theoretically an endless number of unique bloom patterns that await to be explored,” per the statement. Potential applications include launching large surfaces—such as solar panels, deployable antennas or mirror segments—into space. The patterns could also be used for less ambitious products, such as foldable salad bowls or other food packaging materials.

“We’re able to make new things that have never been done before,” Howell tells New Scientist’s Alex Wilkins. “But then, at the same time, we’re creating these beautiful shapes.”