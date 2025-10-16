Chicago’s Famous ‘Rat Hole’ Wasn’t Actually Made by a Rat, According to a Statistical Analysis Scientists are almost certain the viral imprint in a city sidewalk was actually made by an unlucky squirrel Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

A viral “rat hole” that captured the imaginations of Chicagoans—and the internet—in 2024 was likely made by a squirrel, not a rat, according to a new study.

The sidewalk imprint, dubbed “Splatatouille,” was thought to have been left by an unfortunate brown rat that met its end after getting trapped on wet concrete. But a team of researchers decided to take a closer look, and their findings challenge that assumption.

“We can affirmatively conclude that this imprint was not created by a rat,” says Michael Granatosky, an evolutionary biomechanist at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, to Jack Tamisiea at the New York Times.

His team’s findings were published in the journal Biology Letters October 15.

Fun fact: Squirrel snakebite survivors Did you know that some squirrel species can get in fights with rattlesnakes—and withstand their venomous bite? California ground squirrels have adapted to northern Pacific rattlesnakes and their venom. Scientists hope that understanding more about the mechanism that enables the squirrels to neutralize rattlesnake venom could push along research about how to help humans withstand toxins.

The imprint—to the dismay of many Chicagoans—was removed by city officials in 2024, so Granatosky’s team looked at photos of the hole and its animal-shaped impression to conduct their research. The images offered different views of the hole site, allowing the researchers to estimate its size using visible scales, like coins left as offerings for the unlucky animal. Then, using the citizen science application iNaturalist, the researchers identified eight small mammal species—the muskrat, house mouse, white-footed mouse, Eastern chipmunk, brown rat and three different species of squirrel—that live in Chicago as potential fits for the hole.

The researchers collected measurements from museum specimens of those species and compared them to the imprint. Turns out, the rat hole wasn’t made by a rat: The team found an almost 99 percent chance that the imprint was made by an Eastern gray squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) or a fox squirrel (S. niger).

“We therefore propose that the specimen be rechristened the ‘Windy City Sidewalk Squirrel’—a name more fitting of its likely origins and more aligned with the evidence at hand,” they write in the paper.

It makes sense that a squirrel would leave the imprint, since concrete is usually wet during the day, when squirrels are out and about and rats are asleep. There weren’t any footprints at the impression site, so the team hypothesizes the animal fell from a nearby branch before meeting its untimely end. This theory, the researchers write in the paper, is supported by the fact that longtime residents say a tree formerly stood near the site of the impression. They also add that sidewalk concrete would likely not be able to capture the delicate details of a squirrel’s bushy tail.

However, the researchers weren’t able to determine the exact species of squirrel that left the impression, reports the New York Times. Granatosky tells the outlet that this highlights how challenging it can be to connect trace fossils to animals, even when there’s an outline to work with.

“In the case of a recent example like the Chicago rat hole, we should have no problem identifying the track maker,” he tells the paper. “But we were still only able to get it down to the genus.”

The research may seem fanciful, but it also illustrates for a broad audience the capabilities and challenges of modern paleontology, which relies on finding, describing and interpreting traces of long-gone animals. “While these studies may seem silly, playing on pop science sensations, they offer the public a glimpse into the scientific method,” Elizabeth Carlen, a biologist at Washington University in St. Louis who was not involved in the study, says to CNN’s Ashley Strickland. “What if this impression was a fossil? Paleontologists would go about identifying the organism that created the fossil in the same way.”

Now, Granatosky is developing a lesson plan for children about the work. “It’s so rare to get such a fun story,” he adds to Amanda Heidt at Science News. “It really speaks to what we do in my lab, which is take data and package it in a way that is accessible.”