Can This Controversial Brutalist Fountain in San Francisco Be Saved From Demolition? Critics have called the Vaillancourt Fountain an "eyesore," while supporters say it's an important chapter in the city's history Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent

In the late 1960s, Armand Vaillancourt won a competition to design a new public fountain in San Francisco. Earlier this year, the nonagenarian artist traveled from Quebec to California in hopes of saving it from demolition.

The Vaillancourt Fountain is one of the most controversial structures in San Francisco. An interlocking web of sharply-angled concrete tubing that once carried 30,000 gallons of water at a time, the Brutalist structure was summed up as a “loathsome monstrosity,” “idiotic rubble” and a “pestiferous eyesore” in pamphlets distributed by anti-fountain activists at its unveiling in 1971, per United Press International.

Around that time, Pulitzer Prize-winning architecture critic Allan Temko described the fountain as “several tons of almost incredibly ugly, brutal, pretentiously simple-minded and literally insipid concrete blocks,” according to SF Gate’s Amanda Bartlett.

Now, the city of San Francisco has joined the chorus of detractors. After fencing off the fountain in June due to public safety concerns, city parks officials requested via a letter to the San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) the deaccession of Vaillancourt Fountain ahead of a redesign of Embarcadero Plaza, where the fountain is currently located.

Quick fact: How big is Vaillancourt Fountain? The concrete structure measures 200 feet long, 140 feet wide and 36 feet tall.

“This step is necessary to ensure public safety, uphold responsible stewardship of civic assets, and realize a reimagined Embarcadero Plaza that serves all San Franciscans,” wrote Phil Ginsburg, general manager of the Recreation and Parks Department, in the letter to the commission, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Sam Whiting.

The letter explained that $29 million would be required to restore the fountain, which has not had water running through it for more than a year. That’s almost as much as the $32.5 million budget for the park redesign. The parks department estimates that removing the fountain would cost $2.5 million.

The fountain’s defenders have come out of the woodwork—including Vaillancourt himself. His lawyer sent San Francisco a cease-and-desist letter warning against further actions that could “endanger or damage the Vaillancourt Fountain,” and the artist traveled to the city to defend his sculpture in person, according to Artnet’s Richard Whiddington.

The artist learned that his fountain might be removed from his children, who read about it in April. “We were shocked the city never tried to reach my father,” his son, sculptor Alexis Vaillancourt, tells the New York Times’ Carol Pogash. The following month, the family traveled to San Francisco to meet with city officials and plead their case.

“I think people love [the fountain],” Vaillancourt tells the Times. “It’s been neglected, but it’s still alive.” He adds, “It’s going to be the shame of the city of San Francisco if they demolish it.”

He’s not the only one who thinks so. Skateboarders, including Thrasher magazine’s Ted Barrow, have opposed the demolition of Embarcadero Plaza, which was a skateboarding haven in the ’90s. Some skaters were bold enough to skate down Vaillancourt Fountain itself—as seen on a 2024 cover of Thrasher. Art historians and urban preservation activists have also come out in favor of keeping the fountain.

“What may appear to some as an odd sculpture speaks directly to anyone who ever felt like they didn’t fit in and why they make San Francisco their home,” said Liz Waytkus, the executive director of Docomomo U.S., a nonprofit advocating for the conservation of modernist buildings, at a SFAC meeting, per the Times.

This week, another twist emerged in the fountain saga. Public documents reviewed by the Art Newspaper’s Taylor C. Noakes revealed that the fountain’s preservation has primarily been under the purview of BXP, the property management company that’s now spearheading Embarcadero Plaza’s redevelopment, and city officials had been quietly discussing the redevelopment for about a decade.

Tamara Barak Aparton, a deputy director for the parks department, objected to these claims, writing in an email that “BXP and its predecessors have never been responsible for the fountain’s long-term maintenance. Their permit covers paving, landscaping, janitorial services and trash collection within portions of the plaza, but not repairs to the fountain itself.”

She adds: “The city retains full discretion over the fountain’s maintenance and is committed to an open, fact-based process that honors its cultural and historic significance while ensuring public safety.”

According to Aparton, “No design has been approved, and no decision has been made about the fountain’s future.”

For their part, the Vaillancourts aren’t giving up hope yet. “We are still trying to see what is possible to do, in order to preserve it,” Alexis Vaillancourt tells the San Francisco Chronicle.

Editors’ note, October 16, 2025: This story has been updated with new comments from the San Francisco parks department.