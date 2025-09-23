New Research By Counting Growth Rings, Researchers Solve the Mystery of the Sycamore Gap Tree’s Age A new analysis shows that the historic tree was at least 100 to 120 years old in September 2023, when two men illegally chopped it down Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In 2023, two men chopped down England’s Sycamore Gap tree, a tall, beloved specimen growing in a dip in the rolling landscape near Hadrian’s Wall in northern England. The perpetrators were eventually convicted, and a large section of the trunk went on display in Northumberland National Park, not far from where the towering sentinel once stood.

But questions remained about the Sycamore Gap tree, including its age at the time of its illegal felling. Now, scientists with Historic England—the British government agency responsible for the nation’s historic sites—say they have some answers.

By studying the tree’s rings, a technique known as dendrochronology, scientists have determined it was at least 100 to 120 years old. The analysis, completed by researchers Zoë Hazell and Cathy Tyers, suggests the Sycamore Gap tree was likely planted in the late 19th century.

Quick fact: The Sycamore Gap tree’s legacy Before two men illegally felled the tree in 2023, it was one of the most photographed trees in the United Kingdom.

“It confirms what we felt in our bones about it being an important and longstanding part of the history,” says Tom Frater, a regional director at Historic England, to the Independent’s Nicole Wootton-Cane. “It’s really nice to have that confirmed.”

For the study, scientists at Fort Cumberland Laboratories in Portsmouth, England, analyzed a slice of the trunk from roughly three feet off the ground. The wood is very pale white or cream-colored, and it is in good condition, they report.

Trees typically add one growth ring each year, which helps scientists estimate their age. In the Sycamore Gap slice, many of the growth rings were clearly defined, but others were a bit fuzzy—which made counting the exact number a challenge. Adding to the difficulty were “anomalies and splits” in the tree’s rings, Frater tells the Guardian’s Mark Brown.

“There is a lot more to it in practice,” he adds. “When you are looking at a tree of this age, the rings are incredibly close together and you need to treat it very carefully in laboratory conditions.”

Even so, the range of 100 to 120 years aligns with the widely accepted estimate that the tree had been standing for more than a century. It’s possible the Sycamore Gap tree was even older, because the slice was three feet off the ground; if researchers were to study a section that was even lower, they would expect to find even more rings.

“The oldest rings representing the initial growth of the tree will only be represented lower down the trunk in the extant stump,” they write in a report detailing their findings.

The timeline matches the theory espoused by the National Trust and others that the tree was planted by John Clayton, who owned property around Hadrian’s Wall during the 19th century. Clayton died in 1890, so researchers cannot definitively confirm that he planted the tree.

Clayton, who served as the town clerk for Newcastle, is credited with spearheading efforts to protect Hadrian’s Wall, which was built starting in 122 C.E. as a defensive fortification for the Roman Empire. It took 15,000 men at least six years to complete the stone wall, which spans 73 miles and marked the empire’s northwest boundary. It’s been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987.

Scientists also made a surprising find while analyzing the slice: a line of internal bark in the middle of the trunk. This indicates that the Sycamore Gap tree originally had two main stems that fused together when they were around 30 to 35 years old.

Looking ahead, researchers hope to continue studying the slice to more accurately pinpoint the tree’s age. Scientists at University of Exeter are assisting with those efforts by creating ultra-high-definition digital models of the slice’s surface using non-invasive, non-destructive techniques.

In addition to refining the age range, the models might eventually be used to create new “interactive representations” of the tree for the public, according to a university statement. Scientists may be able to use them to “learn something of the climate during the tree’s different historic growing seasons,” says Adrián Oyaneder, an archaeologist at the University of Exeter who is working on the project, in the statement.