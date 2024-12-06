Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Balloons fascinate us as children, filling us with curiosity and joy as they float or bounce around, taunting and teasing us to reach for higher ground. As adults, the wonder might be lost a bit as we better understand what makes balloons soar, but their ability to bring happiness to almost any situation is inexplicable. Weddings, baby showers, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries are all a bit more fun with balloons.

While the small ones are often enough to bring about smiles, large hot-air balloons can take us to breathtaking heights. Soaring toward the clouds among mountain peaks and treetops, they help us release our worries and remember the simple things that make us smile. Take a look.