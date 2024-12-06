Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

Balloons fascinate us as children, filling us with curiosity and joy as they float or bounce around, taunting and teasing us to reach for higher ground. As adults, the wonder might be lost a bit as we better understand what makes balloons soar, but their ability to bring happiness to almost any situation is inexplicable. Weddings, baby showers, graduations, birthdays, anniversaries are all a bit more fun with balloons.

While the small ones are often enough to bring about smiles, large hot-air balloons can take us to breathtaking heights. Soaring toward the clouds among mountain peaks and treetops, they help us release our worries and remember the simple things that make us smile. Take a look.

Mexico Balloons
In Mexico, cartoon characters join unicorns, bunnies, hearts and more in a balloon bouquet that would be sure to lift spirits—and quite possibly a small, lightweight child. Marcos Botelho Junior, Mexico, 2018
The waters below reflect
The waters below reflect the vibrant hues of hot-air ballons floating in the beautifully blue sky above Reno. Jay Huang, Nevada, 2024
a little levity
Balloons have the amazing ability to add a little levity and joy to almost any situation. Dipayan Bose, India, 2016

Standing directly underneath
Standing directly underneath four floating balloons offers a special look at their graphic patterns and vivid colors against the clear blue sky. Elliot Nahm, New Mexico, 2017
Children play with balloons
Children play with balloons, seemingly unaware of anything else going on around them. Sunil Choudhary, India, 2019
Vertical Stripes
Vertical stripes are a popular choice for balloons flying high in the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning held at the Solberg Airport. Kerri Batrowny, New Jersey, 2022

Woman dog and balloons
The sun casts a shadow of a woman, a Pomeranian and a bouquet of balloons. Cerrina Smith, Wyoming, 2015
before dawn
With their flames burning, hot-air balloons practically glow in the dark just before dawn. Ryan Kost, New Mexico, 2017
Myanmar
Silhouettes of hot-air balloons dot the sky as the sun rises in Bagan. Chyong Yau Lin, Myanmar, 2018

Buddhists in Bangladesh
Buddhists in Bangladesh celebrate Prabarana Purnima, a religious holiday during which lighted balloons made of thin papers—sometimes referred to as lanterns—are flown in the evening.
  Azim Khan Ronnie, Bangladesh, 2022
Turkey
With its breathtaking landscapes offering one-of-a-kind views from above, Cappadocia is considered one of the best places to go hot-air ballooning.
  Charles Dunst, Turkey, 2015
Close up shot
The first successful flight of a hot-air balloon took place in the fall of 1783. No humans were aboard that day for the 15-minute flight. Now, people can fly thousands of miles for days at a time in hot-air balloons. Valerie Wells, New Mexico, 2015

a blur of color
In a blur of color, helium-filled balloons waft above a crowded street. Paul Forrer, Spain, 2019

